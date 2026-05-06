Jericho Energy Ventures Provides Status Update on Year-End Financial Filings

Jericho Energy Ventures Provides Status Update on Year-End Financial Filings

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV,OTC:JROOF)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company"), further to its news release dated April 30, 2026, announces that its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, along with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Financials"), which were due to be filed on April 30, 2026, are now expected to be filed on or about May 8, 2026.

The Company's management and its auditors are working diligently to complete the audit and finalize all required filings as soon as practicable. The Company will provide updates as appropriate.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit jerichoenergyventures.com.

Contact:
Brian Williamson, CEO, or
Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.
T: +1 604-343-4534
E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ‎this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



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