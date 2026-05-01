Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Short Delay in Filing of 2025 Annual Financial Statements

Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Short Delay in Filing of 2025 Annual Financial Statements

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV,OTC:JROOF)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company"), announces a brief delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, along with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Financials"), which were due to be filed by today. The Company expects to file the Financials on or around May 4, 2026, and will provide updates as necessary.

About Jericho Energy

Reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit jerichoenergyventures.com. Contact: Brian Williamson, CEO, orAdam Rabiner, Investor Relations Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. T: +1 604-343-4534E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ‎this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jericho Energy VenturesJEV:CCTSXV:JEVoil and gas investing
JEV:CC
The Conversation (0)
Iofina (AIM: IOF))

2025 Full Year Results

Another Record Year: Production up 17%, Revenue up 22% and Adjusted EBITDA up 56%

Investor Presentation

Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Three black oil barrels with yellow symbols over a red background featuring upward arrows and bar graphs.

World Bank: Middle East War to Spark Biggest Energy Price Surge Since 2022

Global energy prices are projected to surge 24 percent this year to their highest levels since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, World Bank Group states in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook. The ongoing conflict is expected to drive a 16 percent increase in overall commodities prices in... Keep Reading...
The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

Market News Updates News Commentary -- The push to secure U.S. supplies of critical minerals—lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements—has quickly moved beyond a simple economic concern. It's now a strategic priority, plain and simple. These materials are at the heart of so many... Keep Reading...
QIMC Intersects Major Fault Breccia System in DDH-26-03 at West Advocate and Reports Elevated Hydrogen 2.5 km from the Initial Discovery

QIMC Intersects Major Fault Breccia System in DDH-26-03 at West Advocate and Reports Elevated Hydrogen 2.5 km from the Initial Discovery

Results from three drill holes support an emerging interpretation of a laterally extensive, structurally controlled hydrogen system; drilling ongoing to 900 metresQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing Director

Related News

precious metals investing

Entitlement Offer

battery metals investing

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

base metals investing

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

precious metals investing

Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing Director

scandium investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Australian Mines Shines on Scandium Scoping Study

silver investing

Lynette Zang: Silver Fuse, Gold Anchor — This Currency Lifecycle is Ending

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten Project