Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on underground and surface channel sample results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project. These sample results confirm high grade copper-gold mineralization in the Santa Beatriz vein complex. With this information, the Company will review the opportunity to develop Santa Beatriz for the potential to produce incremental Cu-Au-Fe mineralized material to support feed for the El Peñón mill plant. Currently, the mine has a 3,000 tonnemonth permit which can be increased to 5,000 tpm through application with the mining authorities. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located 2 kilometres (km) by road from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron Mine and 13 kms from the El Peñón processing plant near La Serena, Chile. Santa Beatriz and Farellon are iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits located within the NNE-trending Chile's copper-rich IOCG belt that has been associated to the Atacama Fault zone.
Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that 1,256 ounces of gold has been sold in the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman.
Highlights
- $4.46 million gross revenue generated.
- 1,256 ounces of gold sold at $3,549 per ounce.
- 30,024 dry metric tonnes processed at Greenfields Mill.
- Approximately 145,000 tonnes to be milled in July & August 2024.
- BML Ventures continuing with 24/7 mining at Jeffreys Find.
Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year gold was sold at an average of $3,006 per ounce. This year the first parcel sold at $3,549 per ounce – $543 an ounce better. The increase in price is fantastic.
“We are going to have an exceptional year at Jeffreys Find.
“Whilst the first campaign of the year was a little smaller than anticipated because of rain in the Goldfields, the next mill allocation is for 145,000 tonnes.
“Our JV partner is looking to double production and mine more than 300,000 tonnes during 2024. We expect the head grade to improve as the year progresses,” said Mr English.
In the first campaign, 30,024 dry metric tonnes were processed at a reconciled head grade of 1.44 g/t by the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie for BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.
Calculated recovery was 90.38% and the head grade which reconciles well with the estimated mine grade for the ore parcel.
All gold was sold at the Perth Mint for an average of $3,549.48 per ounce, generating $4,457,343 of gross revenue.
Greenfields commenced toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore on 17 April 2024 and the campaign finished on 30 April 2024.
The next gold campaign is scheduled for July and August 2024. Greenfields is contracted to mill 300,000 tonnes of ore during The Project, however BML expects to mine more than double the tonnage compared to 2023.
Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade at its 100 per cent owned Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mineral Resource increased 33% to 77.9Mt at 1.15% Li2O at Winsome’s flagship Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
- Mineral Resource corresponds to 2.21Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and confirms Adina’s positioning as one of the largest undeveloped lithium deposits in the world.
- 61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category derived from systematic drilling is a strong foundation for long life project feasibility studies.
- The Adina Mineral Resource outcrops at surface and includes 48.7Mt at 1.20% Li2O in the top 150m from surface (vertical depth) allowing it to be mined by open pit methods.
- Near surface Main Zone resource now stands at 37Mt at 1.23% Li2O (Indicated and Inferred.).
- Ongoing exploration drilling focussed on testing extensions to mineralisation is expected to support continued resource growth with the potential inclusion of mineralisation intersected in drilling west and southwest of Adina Main.
- This new Mineral Resource update and current metallurgical test work will underpin both Greenfield and Brownfield project studies on track for completion 2H 2024.
- Simultaneous technical studies, permitting support studies, and environmental and social impact assessment processes for Adina underway in parallel with Project development studies ongoing, including comprehensive environmental baseline work and infrastructure planning.
- Dense Media Separation (DMS) test work results provides encouragement for a strong business case for Adina1.
- Due diligence work continues on the option to acquire nearby Renard Operation and associated infrastructure with project studies including Renard as an operating scenario.
- Appointment of Ms. Kim-Quyen Nguyen as VP Projects to lead project studies and Mr. Walter Mädel, an internal hard rock lithium processing expert, to support the project team in assessing the potential repurposing of the Renard process plant.
The MRE upgrade significantly increases the global tonnage by 33% to 77.9 million tonnes (Mt) at an improved grade of 1.15% Li2O, with an increase of 37% in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) to over 2.21 million tonnes LCE. Importantly the MRE now includes 61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category as a result of the systematic drilling which has been carried out at Adina (refer Table 1 below for full details including the quantities of Indicated and Inferred material).
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“The update to the MRE affirms the significance of our global resource and solidifies our position and strategic location at the heart of the green energy industry and EV supply chain in North America.
“To increase the resource by almost 20Mt while also enhancing our grade and resource category is an exceptional outcome from our latest phase of systematic drilling. In particular the grade which has been defined close to surface in the Main Zone is a key advantage as we progress the Adina Lithium Project.
“It’s important to emphasise the scale, tenor and metallurgical properties of Adina are equivalent to the tier one lithium assets globally.
“This is an exciting time for Winsome, the simultaneous implementation of our exploration, development and corporate strategies are achieving well planned and executed progress.
Also, it is a great pleasure to welcome Kim Nguyen to the Winsome team as VP Projects. Kim’s recent experience managing mine development projects within the James Bay region will prove to be a of huge benefit to Winsome and help us complete our due diligence and project studies in the coming months and years. I am also very pleased to be working with Walter Mädel again given his extensive relevant experience with lithium processing and DMS plants globally.
We look forward to updating our shareholders on the progress of our due diligence to acquire the Renard Operation, as well as our ongoing exploration and study activities.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets
HIGHLIGHTS
- A review of available geophysical data by Southern Geoscience on the Company’s 100% owned, Wabli Creek Project, Yinnetharra WA, has identified a large ovoid intrusive feature/magnetic target (Figure 1).
- The magnetic anomaly has been interpreted as a late-stage intrusive granitic sequence, internal to the regionally extensive Durlacher Supersuite, and proximal to the Chalba Shear Zone.
- The 3 highest priority existing geochemical targets, including an area where historical high- grade niobium eluvial mining has been undertaken, have been confirmed to be associated with structures located at the margin of the newly identified magnetic intrusive feature.
- This is the first time that such a potential link has been indicated at Wabli Creek and if correct, it expands the potential of the project to host significant Nb-Y-REE mineralisation.
- Including new targets, a total of 27 targets have now been identified which will be the focus for ongoing exploration.
- High grade eluvial results previously reported include:
- Niobium:
- 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June & 13 December 2022)
- 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June & 21 December 2023)
- Yttrium:
- 0.72% Y2O3 (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
- Rare Earth Elements:
- 2.6% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
- Niobium:
- Following the successful review by Southern Geoscience, detailed airborne geophysical surveys including magnetics, radiometrics and gravity are now planned to further refine priority targets, and potentially identify further additional targets.
The large intrusive feature is coincident with previously reported high grade Nb-Y-REE results from eluvial samples and high priority soil geochemical anomalies.
Figure 1: Wabli Creek Project showing structural interpretation and recently identified “Ovoid” feature represented as a magnetic low, overprinting surrounding magnetic feature. Background image is Total Magnetic Intensity First Vertical Derivative (TMI 1VD – linear).
Located in the highly prospective Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province of Western Australia, approximately 150kms north of Gascoyne Junction, the Wabli Creek project has provided high grade niobium and TREO results up to 32% Nb2O5, 14.3% Nb2O5 and 2.6% TREO. (ASX Announcement 13 Dec 2022, 1 June 2023).
The newly identified ovoid magnetic feature is interpreted to be a younger granitic sequence which has intruded into the older, regionally extensive, Durlacher Supersuite, proximal to the Chalba Shear Zone, a major E-W trending structural corridor.
Importantly, the existing 3 highest priority geochemical anomalies, together with the area historically mined for high-grade niobium eluvium all occur along the margins of this newly identified feature, suggesting a potential genetic link between the intrusive and known mineralisation.
This is the first time that such a potential link has been indicated at Wabli Creek and if correct, it expands the potential of the project to host significant Nb-Y-REE mineralisation.
Geophysical Surveys
Southern Geoscience completed a review of all available geophysical data over the Wabli Creek Project area, with the aim of producing a structural interpretation based on public domain airborne magnetic data, radiometric data and satellite imagery. The key outcome following the study was the identification of a large “ovoid-shaped” magnetic feature central to E09/2377(Refer to Figures 1 and 2).
Importantly, a total of 27 targets have now been identified and will be the focus for ongoing exploration at Wabli Creek, for Niobium-Yttrium-Rare Earth Elements.
Given the success of the geophysical review, and the relatively low resolution of the existing magnetic and radiometric surveys at Wabli Creek (~400m line spacing, 80m station spacing), detailed airborne geophysical surveys including magnetics, radiometrics and gravity are now planned to further refine priority targets and to potentially identify additional exploration targets.
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“The identification of a potentially late stage, younger, granitic intrusive sequence at Wabli Creek is really exciting.
We have previously reported some very high grade Nb-Y-REE rock chip and soil results at Wabli Creek, and having now located what may be the source of mineralisation, could potentially be of significant importance in understanding the source of the mineralization at the project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.
Key Highlights
- Drilling of large gravity low located adjacent to 2023 Preston Creek drilling at Geikie identified extensive hydrothermal fluid alteration typical of basement-hosted uranium mineralisation along a 1.5km zone
- Alteration and structures intersected at Preston Creek are comparable to multiple world class basement-hosted uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin
- Drilling confirms the prospectivity of the Geikie Project and the effectiveness of Basin’s targeting methodology utilising multilayered geophysical datasets
- Phase 2 drilling comprised 8 diamond drill holes totalling 2,295 metres of drilling
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“We have now completed ten drill holes over two drilling campaigns at the Preston Creek area of our Geikie Project. All six drillholes located in the southern part of the prospect have returned localised elevated radiometry with incredible structure and alteration.
Phase 2 drilling demonstrated that the gravity survey successfully delineated an area of extensive alteration at Preston Creek. The system encountered at Preston Creek compares remarkably well to other world class uranium deposits identified in the Athabasca Basin and this is extremely exciting. As you can see, we have demonstrated in the core photos shown in this news release how well Preston Creek compares. Our team is very optimistic that the style and scale of this alteration system is reminiscent of other high-grade uranium deposits in the Basin and is highly anticipating the next round of field work.
We will keep our shareholders and stakeholders informed on additional results, including relevant geochemical data and geological interpretations, along with the next exploration stages for the Geikie Project. We believe that with continued exploration, the Geikie Project holds immense promise for the future.
Finally, I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated team and contractors for their hard work and expertise throughout this drilling program. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in achieving these results.”
Basin’s Exploration Manager, Odile Maufrais, commented:
“The 2024 drilling program has clearly demonstrated that the Preston Creek area hosts a complex structure-related alteration system analogous to basement-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca or Thelon Basins. These results significantly upgrade the Preston Creek target area providing multiple compelling follow-up targets to continue testing the wide gravity low anomaly along strike.
We are still awaiting geochemical results which we believe will be critical to interpreting this system and allowing preparation to commence further drill testing.”
Figure 1: Comparison of alteration styles encountered in drill core at Preston Creek (left photos) compared to mineralised basement-hosted alteration equivalent (right photos)
Five drill holes were completed at Preston Creek for 1,403 metres, which mostly focused on the southern portion of the prospect (Figure 2). The intensity and scale of the alteration and structure demonstrated by Phase 2 drilling shows all the key ingredients of high-grade uranium mineralisation reminiscent to basement uranium deposits (Figure 1).
Drilling has highlighted a wide quartz-rich fault zone showing cataclastic reactivation, intense hydrothermal fluid activity (redox-style alteration and pervasive clay alteration - Figures 3 and 4) and localised elevated radiometry. Critically, observations demonstrate that a previously identified gravity low is mapping a fluid system with over 1,500 metres of explorable strike length and 500 metres of width. This is now seen as a priority focus for Basin’s exploration program. Final geochemical data is expected over the next four weeks, allowing preparation to commence for further drill testing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant, which will be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- The safety permit is one of three critical permits required to commence construction, with the other two being environmental and energy
- Environmental Impact Permit Report - completed and has gone through initial Expert Panel review – Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Energy Consumption Report - completed and has been lodged with local Jinshi Government - Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Efficient receipt of the Safety Permit and advanced status of remaining key permits highlights the strong in-country support Firebird has to establish the Company as a key high-purity manganese sulphate producer
- Once all permits are obtained and following a Final Investment Decision (FID), which is anticipated to be made in H2 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately commence construction of the sulphate plant, with completion projected to take ~12-15 months and operations expected to commence in late 2025
- The Company’s Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Feasibility Study released in early May (ASX announcement dated 7/5/24) with projected CAPEX of US$83.5 million and OPEX of ~US$609/metric tonne (mt) for the production of battery grade manganese sulphate
Cautionary Statement
The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant). Please refer to ASX announcement dated 7/5/24 for full Feasibility Study details.
The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document which accompanied the announcement. This announcement and the Feasibility Study include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated will be achieved.
Notwithstanding the Finance Update as set out in the ASX announcement dated 14/5/24, investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.
It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.
In China there are total of 8 major permits required for construction and operation, which are outlined below, along with status updates for each permit:
These permit applications can proceed concurrently with Feasibility Studies, engineering assessments, and financing endeavours, with the critical permits being environmental, safety & energy permits.
Once all key permits are obtained, with the expectation that the remaining two permits will be received before the end of the financial year and following the anticipated Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately begin construction on its battery-grade manganese sulphate plant.
Construction is projected to take only 12-15 months, with operations expected to commence in late 2025.
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “As we continue to efficiently advance the necessary permits for our battery grade manganese sulphate plant, I am pleased to announce that we have received the first of three critical permits, being the safety permit, and expect the remaining two permits to be received by the end of June.
“We are moving at a rapid pace on-the-ground in China and that is due to the hard work of our leading manganese team and the strong level of in-country support we have and continue to receive. Importantly, we continue to tick all the boxes in the delivery of our high-purity manganese sulphate strategy and have defined a low-cost, near-term pathway to production. We expect to make a Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, immediately commence construction activities and work extremely hard towards commencing operations in late 2025.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Groundwater Issues Derail Glencore's Queensland Carbon Capture Project
The Australian government has rejected Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) proposal to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Queensland due to potential risks to groundwater resources.
The decision halts the global commodities miner's plan to inject CO2 into underground aquifers to reduce emissions from a coal-fired power plant. The CO2 would have been stored 2.3 kilometers underground in the Surat Basin.
Glencore's pilot project, managed by its subsidiary, Carbon Transport and Storage Company, aimed to capture 330,000 metric tons of liquefied CO2 annually from the Millmerran power plant in Southern Queensland.
The initiative was part of Glencore's strategy to develop large-scale CCS capabilities, with the goal of capturing up to 90 percent of the plant's emissions. Japanese companies Marubeni (TSE:8002) and Electric Power Development (TSE:9513), which operates under the brand name J-POWER, each committed AU$10 million to the project in 2022.
The Queensland Department of Environment and Science announced on May 24 that the project would not proceed due to concerns about its impact on groundwater. The proposed site is not a contained aquifer, and the CO2 “could migrate, likely causing irreversible or long-term change to groundwater quality and environmental values."
Potential contaminants identified included chloride, sulfate, lead and arsenic, which could harm the Great Artesian Basin, a key water source for agriculture and communities in Eastern Australia.
The rejection comes as CCS is gaining traction as a technology for achieving global net-zero emissions goals. According to the Global CCS Institute, Australia has one active CCS project, with two more under construction and 14 in development.
Glencore expressed disappointment with the decision, attributing it to a "misinformation campaign and political opportunism." It also argued that its plan is scientifically sound and targets an area with low-quality groundwater.
"The Queensland government has now effectively banned carbon capture and storage projects in Queensland. It's now up to the Queensland government to explain how it's going to meet its emissions reductions targets," Glencore said.
"It's a missed opportunity for Queensland and sends mixed messages on emissions reduction to industry who are looking to invest in low emission technologies, including CCS,” ABC News also quotes the company as saying.
Farmers and environmental groups praised the news, highlighting the risks to one of Australia's key water resources.
"We applaud the government's decision but call for further federal scrutiny to ensure the protection of the Great Artesian Basin," said a spokesperson for AgForce, a Queensland farm group.
Glencore is currently reviewing its options, including a potential appeal.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe
President and CEO, Alastair McIntyre, comments, "We are very excited and encouraged with the progress at Santa Beatriz. The geological information and sample results suggest the vein structures are identical to Farellon with the added benefit of higher gold grades and a larger land package containing several vein sets. The location of Santa Beatriz is ideal to supplement our processing capacity at El Peñón with the potential to generate a higher return based on significant gold credits. Our next steps involve moving the project forward at an advanced pace to support a development decision."
Surface and underground mapping and sampling along NE-trending veins was conducted by the technical team as part of the 2024 ongoing exploration program at Santa Beatriz. A total of 5 veins/splays were identified either outcropping on surface, with old mine workings, or with excavator trenching (Figure 2). The total strike of these veins adds up to 1,050 m and range in width from 0.30 to 3.13 m. Inferred projections are not being considered and only actual outcrops were measured and sampled. The main vein, Santa Beatriz, was explored previously with underground workings along a strike length of 275 m.
A total of 98 samples were taken along these veins to complete 37 sampling channels. The channels are perpendicular to the vein and consists of 1 - 4 contiguous samples. In underground workings, the channels include samples taken from the vein and its host-rock (footwall and hanging wall), and were taken systematically every 10 to 15 metres. The best channel sample result belongs to the Santa Beatriz vein and yields 2.45 m with 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe which includes a 1.08 m sample that yields 8.08 %Cu, 0.63 g/t Au, and 39.49 %Fe. The weighted average grades, true width, and measured strike length of all the veins are summarized in Table 1; and the composite grade of the 37 sampling channels is shown in Table 2.
The Santa Beatriz vein is the best explored to date, strikes N70E, dips steeply to the south, and is hosted by fine grained diorite. The vein consists of massive magnetite that contains discrete bands of chalcopyrite and lesser bornite in patches with halos of coarse grained (up to 3 cm long) crystals of euhedral apatite intergrown with actinolite partially altered to chlorite. These characteristics resemble both the Farellon and Rosario veins, which also share the same structural control. This confirms that these veins belong to the same ore forming hydrothermal system and precipitated under similar physical (depth and temperature) and chemical (ore fluids chemistry) conditions. The other veins mapped on surface to the north from the Santa Beatriz vein footwall (SBFW 01-04), albeit narrower, display similar characteristics suggesting that a larger and deeper hydrothermal system could be feeding these veins.
The positive geological mapping and sample results warrant further exploration and development at Santa Beatriz. The Company is planning to continue with a bulk sample from the underground workings, geophysics, and diamond drilling program to confirm continuity of the vein and grades at depth and along strike. This information will form the basis of a potential mining decision. Existing underground infrastructure at Santa Beatriz can be used to assist in the development and access to the mineralized vein structure at depth.
Figure 1. Location of Santa Beatriz in proximity to Farellon
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_001full.jpg
Figure 2. Showing the identified veins and their projections, Cu% grade of vein samples, and underground workings
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_002full.jpg
Table 1. Summary of veins dimensions and grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_003full.jpg
Table 2. Composite grades of individual sampling channels per vein
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_004full.jpg
Figure 3. Underground at Santa Beatriz
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_005full.jpg
Altiplano has generated over US$14.9 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 6.55 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2024 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the start-up of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.
About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.
John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.
Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, detailed project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
Tel: (416) 434 3799
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210660
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
