Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that 1,256 ounces of gold has been sold in the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman.

Highlights

  • $4.46 million gross revenue generated.
  • 1,256 ounces of gold sold at $3,549 per ounce.
  • 30,024 dry metric tonnes processed at Greenfields Mill.
  • Approximately 145,000 tonnes to be milled in July & August 2024.
  • BML Ventures continuing with 24/7 mining at Jeffreys Find.
Management Comment

Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year gold was sold at an average of $3,006 per ounce. This year the first parcel sold at $3,549 per ounce – $543 an ounce better. The increase in price is fantastic.

“We are going to have an exceptional year at Jeffreys Find.

“Whilst the first campaign of the year was a little smaller than anticipated because of rain in the Goldfields, the next mill allocation is for 145,000 tonnes.

“Our JV partner is looking to double production and mine more than 300,000 tonnes during 2024. We expect the head grade to improve as the year progresses,” said Mr English.

In the first campaign, 30,024 dry metric tonnes were processed at a reconciled head grade of 1.44 g/t by the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie for BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.

Calculated recovery was 90.38% and the head grade which reconciles well with the estimated mine grade for the ore parcel.

All gold was sold at the Perth Mint for an average of $3,549.48 per ounce, generating $4,457,343 of gross revenue.

Greenfields commenced toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore on 17 April 2024 and the campaign finished on 30 April 2024.

The next gold campaign is scheduled for July and August 2024. Greenfields is contracted to mill 300,000 tonnes of ore during The Project, however BML expects to mine more than double the tonnage compared to 2023.

Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold explorationgold stocksasx: awjresource investingResource Investing
AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Auric Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade at its 100 per cent owned Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent review of airborne, magnetic, and radiometric geophysical data by Southern Geoscience has identified a large ovoid intrusive feature, at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, WA.
Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).

Keep reading...Show less
Glencore's Australian coal trucks.

Groundwater Issues Derail Glencore's Queensland Carbon Capture Project

The Australian government has rejected Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) proposal to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Queensland due to potential risks to groundwater resources.

The decision halts the global commodities miner's plan to inject CO2 into underground aquifers to reduce emissions from a coal-fired power plant. The CO2 would have been stored 2.3 kilometers underground in the Surat Basin.

Glencore's pilot project, managed by its subsidiary, Carbon Transport and Storage Company, aimed to capture 330,000 metric tons of liquefied CO2 annually from the Millmerran power plant in Southern Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on underground and surface channel sample results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project. These sample results confirm high grade copper-gold mineralization in the Santa Beatriz vein complex. With this information, the Company will review the opportunity to develop Santa Beatriz for the potential to produce incremental Cu-Au-Fe mineralized material to support feed for the El Peñón mill plant. Currently, the mine has a 3,000 tonnemonth permit which can be increased to 5,000 tpm through application with the mining authorities. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located 2 kilometres (km) by road from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron Mine and 13 kms from the El Peñón processing plant near La Serena, Chile. Santa Beatriz and Farellon are iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits located within the NNE-trending Chile's copper-rich IOCG belt that has been associated to the Atacama Fault zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Auric Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Auric Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Cleo's Ovarian Cancer Blood Test Outperforms Current Clinical Benchmark

Related News

Gold Investing

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Gold Investing

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Lithium Investing

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Gold Investing

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Gold Investing

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs (Updated 2024)

Agriculture Investing

Industrial Hemp: Capturing the Carbon Market

Copper Investing

Trident Royalties Maximizing Returns with Strategic Portfolio, CEO Says

×