Jared Stedl of OPAL Fuels Appointed to Board of Directors of The Transport Project

Joins national coalition advancing renewable natural gas and low-carbon fuels at a pivotal time for the transportation sector
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a vertically integrated and nationwide leader in the production and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel for heavy duty trucking, today announced that Jared Stedl, Chief Commercial Officer of Fuel Station Services has been elected to the Board of Directors of The Transport Project, a leading organization dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of North America's transportation sector. Representing nearly 200 fleets, vehicles and engine manufacturers, suppliers, fuel producers, and other stakeholders, The Transport Project serves as the national voice advocating for the growth and deployment of renewable and low-carbon transportation fuels.
"I'm excited to join the board of The Transport Project at a critical time for our industry," said Jared Stedl, Chief Commercial Officer for Fuel Station Services at OPAL Fuels. "As more fleets turn to RNG and CNG to reduce emissions while meeting operational and economic objectives, organizations like The Transport Project play an important role in advancing education and industry collaboration. I look forward to working with fellow board members to accelerate adoption and help ensure our industry continues to build on that momentum."
"Jared is joining our board at a moment when this industry is moving from proving the case to demonstrating that it can scale," said Dan Gage, President of The Transport Project. "As adoption continues to grow, the industry needs leaders who understand both fleet operations and fuel infrastructure. Jared's experience working across transportation, logistics, and alternative fuels will be a valuable addition to our board."
Stedl leads OPAL Fuels' commercial organization, overseeing sales, customer strategy, business development, and market growth initiatives. He works closely with the company's leadership team to expand market adoption and advance OPAL Fuels' growth strategy. He brings more than two decades of experience across transportation, logistics, commercial leadership, and alternative fuels. Prior to joining OPAL Fuels, Stedl held several leadership positions across the transportation and alternative fuels sectors, including Chief Commercial Officer at Paper Transport, senior leadership roles at Schneider, and business development positions at Trillium CNG. With decades of experience serving fleets and fueling infrastructure customers, Stedl is well positioned to help drive The Transport Project's work advancing cleaner, lower-carbon transportation solutions.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
About The Transport Project
The Transport Project is a national coalition of roughly 200 fleets, vehicle and engine manufacturers and dealers, servicers and suppliers, and fuel producers and providers dedicated to the decarbonization of North America's transportation sector. Through the increased use of gaseous motor fuels including renewable natural gas and hydrogen, the United States and Canada can help achieve ambitious climate goals and greatly improve air quality safely, reliably, and effectively without delay and without compromising existing commercial business operations. Find out more at: transportproject.org .
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Todd Firestone
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(914) 705-4001
investors@opalfuels.com
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