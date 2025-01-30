Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quarterly Activites Report

Quarterly Activites Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activites Report

Download the PDF here.

IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Linius Technologies (LNU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Adisyn

Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a $10 million (before costs) capital raise through a heavily oversubscribed Placement (“Placement”) to institutional and sophisticated investors.

NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the pricing of its "reasonable best efforts" public offering for the purchase and sale of up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.20 per share and accompanying warrant (the "Offering"). The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries

Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries

Stardust Power 1

Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell and Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO, Stardust Power break ground at the Stardust Power ceremony, January 22nd, 2025

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

×