NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.
Quarterly Activites Report
IODM Ltd Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
IODM Ltd
Investor Insight
Operating in a rapidly expanding fintech industry, IODM is well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in medium to large ERP companies.
Overview
IODM (ASX:IOD) is a cloud-based working capital management software solution designed to automate and streamline the accounts receivable function for universities, commercial companies and other enterprises. This platform helps organizations efficiently communicate with their clients, debtors or students, facilitating the collection of payments while reducing manual processes. By integrating with an organization’s existing accounting systems, IODM aims to improve cash flow management and optimize working capital.
One of IODM’s key strengths is its ability to manage complex billing cycles, often associated with international payments. This feature makes it especially appealing to institutions with significant cross-border transactions, such as universities with international students. As of 2024, ten UK universities have implemented IODM’s platform, and the company is working to expand its presence in other regions, including North America, Asia and Europe.
IODM’s strategic partnerships, such as with Convera, have allowed it to penetrate the university market in the UK and European Union (EU). The initial success in these markets has set the stage for broader international expansion, highlighting the platform's scalability and potential to become a global leader in accounts receivable solutions.
From an investment perspective, IODM presents an attractive opportunity due to its strong growth potential and international scalability. Operating in a rapidly expanding industry, IODM is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in markets that involve high volumes of cross-border transactions. The platform is highly scalable, which allows IODM to expand into new regions and industries with minimal additional costs, making the business model highly efficient with a great degree of operational leverage.
IODM’s financial performance reflects this potential, with cash receipts for fiscal year 2024 at AU$2.05 million, marking a 70 percent increase over the previous year. This impressive growth is driven by the company’s ability to secure recurring revenue streams through its flexible pricing models.
Depending on the client, IODM utilizes either a revenue share model or a license-based model. In the education sector, revenue is primarily generated through a percentage of payments processed via foreign exchange providers like Convera. For enterprise clients, IODM typically charges an annual license fee for access to the platform. This combination of recurring and performance-based revenue streams ensures a steady financial foundation for continued growth, making IODM a compelling investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
- The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
- IODM targets medium to large companies and can handle seamlessly those with multiple divisions with multiple reporting functions
- IODM has been successful in universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
- The company is already used by ten UK universities, with plans to expand into North America, Asia and Greater Europe.
- IODM operates with a scalable revenue model, combining revenue share and license-based pricing to cater to different customer segments.
Key Product
IODM Connect illustration
IODM Connect
IODM’s flagship product, IODM Connect, is an intelligent accounts receivable platform that enables businesses to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, allowing organizations to adopt the solution without significant disruption to their existing financial workflows.
One of the primary advantages of IODM Connect is its ability to automate many of the time-consuming tasks involved in accounts receivable management. For example, the platform can send automated reminders to customers when payments are due, reducing the need for manual follow-ups and improving the efficiency of cash collection.
In addition to its automation capabilities, IODM Connect offers advanced cash allocation and reconciliation features. These features enable businesses to match payments to invoices more accurately, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring that accounts are balanced in a timely manner. This is particularly important for organizations that manage high volumes of transactions or deal with cross-border payments, where the complexity of reconciling different currencies and payment methods can be a major challenge. IODM Connect simplifies this process, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations rather than the intricacies of accounts receivable.
IODM Connect customisable features
The platform is also highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries. As organizations grow, they can easily add new divisions, jurisdictions, and payment methods to the system without the need for a major overhaul. This scalability, combined with the ability to integrate with third-party payment platforms, enhances IODM Connect’s value proposition by allowing businesses to manage both domestic and international payments efficiently. Overall, IODM Connect provides a comprehensive solution for automating and optimizing accounts receivable processes, helping businesses improve cash flow, reduce operational costs, and streamline financial management.
Target Market: Universities and Enterprise Clients
IODM primarily targets universities and large enterprises that deal with complicated billing cycles, often involving cross-border transactions. The education sector, in particular, has emerged as a key focus, with IODM assisting universities in managing payments from international students. The system is designed to streamline invoicing, manage payment reminders, and handle multiple currencies and languages, which is essential for institutions with students from various countries.
As of September 30, 2024, IODM had onboarded ten universities in the UK, including prominent names like the London School of Economics and Coventry University, with an additional 18 universities in the onboarding process. This represents a substantial portion of the UK’s higher education market, where one in four students are international, contributing to a total market size of approximately 679,000 students. IODM’s immediate target is to service around 242,000 of these international students, capitalizing on the growing demand for efficient payment management.
The rising number of international students in regions like Europe, North America and Australia is a major driver for IODM’s growth. With 2.1 million international students across the US and Canada, and over 679,000 in the UK alone, IODM is aiming to tap into a substantialglobal market.
Universities face challenges in managing tuition fees, accommodation charges, and other associated payments from international students, especially in the wake of fluctuating exchange rates and cross-border transaction complexities. IODM’s platform simplifies these processes, making it easier for universities to manage their cash flow while reducing administrative burdens.
Strategic Partnerships
IODM has secured key global partnerships that have accelerated its growth. In the education sector, the company has partnered with Convera, formerly Western Union Business Solutions, to manage cross-border payments efficiently. This partnership has been instrumental in expanding IODM’s reach in the UK and EU, allowing universities to process payments seamlessly through the Convera platform.
In addition to Convera, IODM has entered a partnership with Corpay, (NYSE:CPAY), which specializes in cross-border payments for North American enterprise clients. This partnership opens new opportunities for IODM in sectors such as manufacturing and global logistics.
These strategic partnerships enable IODM to scale globally without the need for large regional sales teams, leveraging existing client relationships to accelerate growth.
Market Drivers
The demand for IODM’s platform is being driven by several key factors, particularly in the education sector and among enterprises managing international transactions. One of the most significant drivers is the rising number of international students, especially in regions like Europe, North America and Australia. Universities are increasingly seeking efficient solutions to manage the complexities of cross-border payments, which often involve fluctuating exchange rates and varied payment timelines. This creates a strong need for platforms like IODM that can simplify and streamline these processes.
Additionally, with the cost of doing business rising due to inflation and increasing interest rates, universities and enterprises are under pressure to improve their cash flow management. Collecting payments in a timely and efficient manner is becoming more critical, making accounts receivable automation a key priority for organizations looking to maintain financial stability. The economic environment is forcing institutions to focus on cash collection as a means of optimizing their operations, and IODM’s platform addresses this need by automating many manual processes, reducing errors and accelerating payment collection.
Management Team
Mark Reilly - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Reilly is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience in the banking and finance sectors, particularly in advisory roles. Before joining IODM, he worked at Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC) in insolvency, and later founded his own accounting practice. Reilly has held director positions at Black Star Petroleum, Harvest Minerals, and Ochre Group. His expertise lies in advising organizations of all sizes on growth strategies, corporate restructuring and valuations.
Petrina Halsall - Chief Operating Officer
Petrina Halsall joined the company in 2023 and brings a wealth of information technology experience. She has worked in critical IT roles across the FMCG, automotive, transport, logistics and public sectors. Notably, she served as head of IT for the Victorian Department of Treasury and held leadership positions at GUD Holdings for seven years. Her extensive background in managing business-critical infrastructure and certified security makes her a key asset for IODM’s operational efficiency.
James Burke - Chief Technology Officer
James Burke has extensive experience in overseeing complex technological infrastructures and security systems. Before joining IODM, Burke held roles that focused on critical infrastructure management in various sectors. His leadership and technical skills in IT security have played a crucial role in developing and maintaining the robust technological infrastructure at IODM, helping the company achieve scalable growth.
Graham Smith – Head of Operations UK and North America
Graham Smith has over six years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining IODM, he worked at Western Union Business Solutions in various roles, including regional manager for channels and partnerships. Smith’s expertise in managing partnerships and expanding business into new regions is central to IODM’s continued growth in these key international markets.
Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a $10 million (before costs) capital raise through a heavily oversubscribed Placement (“Placement”) to institutional and sophisticated investors.
Highlights
- Fully funded: Successful completion of a $10 million heavily oversubscribed Placement at $0.095 per share.
- Board Participation: Semiconductor industry leader and incoming Non-Executive Director Kevin Crofton participates in the Placement (subject to shareholder approval).
- Strong institutional demand: further validation through significant participation by multiple domestic and international fund managers
- Strategic Development: Funds to accelerate development of graphene-enhanced semiconductor technologies, strengthen commercial initiatives, and support working capital needs.
- Innovative Technology: AI1’s proprietary precursors and Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process positions the Company at the forefront of semiconductor advancements, including partnerships with global leaders.
A total of 105,263,158 new fully paid ordinary shares will be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).
The Joint Lead Managers (JLM), Sandton Capital Advisory, Alpine Capital, and Peloton Capital, are entitled to receive a Lead Manager fee of 2% of all funds raised and a Capital Raise fee of 4% of all funds raised under the placement, payable in cash. The JLM will receive 20,000,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.15 per share over the next three years, for their role in managing the Placement.
Commenting on the successful completion of the Placement Blake Burton, CEO of AI1, said“The success of this Placement and Kevin’s direct participation reinforces the confidence in AI1’s potential. These funds will enable us to continue developing our transformative graphene semiconductor technology and position the Company at the forefront of industry innovation.”
Board Participation
Kevin Crofton, a globally recognised semiconductor industry leader who is set to join the AI1 Board as a Non-Executive Director (ASX: 21 Jan 25), participated in the Placement by subscribing for 800,000 shares. With Mr Crofton’s share issue subject to shareholder approval, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to obtain approval will be called as soon as practically possible.
AI1’s CEO, Blake Burton, commented:
“We are extremely pleased to see the extremely strong demand for the capital raise and thank our new and existing shareholders for their support. The placement was underpinned by significant institutional demand and together with Kevin’s decision to personally invest provides a strong endorsement of AI1’s vision and potential. It reflects the market’s confidence in our ability to deliver groundbreaking technologies and positions us to capitalise on the vast semiconductor and AI industries as we advance.”
Use of Funds
Proceeds from the Placement will be deployed strategically to support AI1’s growth objectives:
- Acquisition of Cutting-Edge Equipment: A portion of the funds will be used to purchase a specialised Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) machine from Beneq, a global leader in ALD technology. This equipment will enable AI1 to accelerate the development of its proprietary graphene-enhanced semiconductor solutions, enhancing performance, scalability, and compatibility with current chip manufacturing processes.
- Technological Innovation and Development: Funds will drive the expansion of AI1’s research and development capabilities, particularly in advancing 2D Generation’s (2DG) patented technologies. This includes exploring new applications for graphene in addressing critical semiconductor bottlenecks, improving energy efficiency, and enabling miniaturisation.
- Commercialisation and Strategic Partnerships: Capital will be allocated to advancing licensing agreements and building partnerships with global semiconductor and electronics leaders. The Company will focus on collaborations that leverage its graphene-enhanced technologies to meet industry challenges in AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.
- Operational Readiness: Additional resources will be directed toward strengthening AI1’s operational capacity. This includes scaling internal capabilities to meet the anticipated growth demands and ensuring the Company is equipped to deliver on project milestones efficiently.
- Working Capital and Placement Costs: A portion of the funds will support general working capital requirements and cover expenses related to the successful execution of the Placement, including advisory fees, regulatory compliance, and administrative costs.
About AI1
AI1 is a leading innovator in semiconductor and graphene technologies, powered by its wholly owned subsidiary 2D Generation (2DG). The Company’s proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process allows for the low-temperature, direct growth of graphene on silicon chips, revolutionising semiconductor manufacturing by enhancing chip performance, reducing energy consumption, and improving scalability.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing
Executive Commentary
"This is a pivotal moment for NorthStar, marking the largest financing in our history. This Credit Facility strengthens our balance sheet and directly supports our ability to scale operations and drive the business towards profitability with a single-minded focus," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "We are grateful to Beach Point Capital Management for their trust in our strategy and vision. We are also thankful for Playtech's steadfast partnership which was instrumental in securing this funding, reinforcing their value both strategically and as a technology provider."
"Beach Point has deep experience investing across the gaming sector and is excited to partner with NorthStar to support their strategic initiatives. The online gaming sector has been growing rapidly, and this investment reflects our confidence in the Company's leadership, market potential, and ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth. Likewise, we value the partnership with Playtech, who are contributing their leading technology, global reach, and strategic vision towards NorthStar's continued success," said Gabriel Fineberg, Managing Director at Beach Point.
Purpose of the Credit Facility
The purpose of the Credit Facility is to support NorthStar's continued growth by significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet. The Company will use the proceeds of loans made pursuant to the Credit Facility: (i) to repay the aggregate $9.5 million CAD principal amount (plus accrued interest) loaned to the Company by Playtech pursuant to unsecured, interest-bearing promissory notes dated April 25, 2024, September 13, 2024 and December 16, 2024; (ii) to fund an interest reserve account in respect of the Credit Facility in an amount equal to $7,000,000 CAD; (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes; and (iv) to pay transaction costs in connection with the Credit Facility.
Key Terms of the Credit Facility
- Loan Amount: $43.4 million CAD
- Interest Rate: SOFR + 9.35%, with a SOFR floor of 4.40%
- Maturity Date: January 24, 2030
- Amortization: Payment deferral for the first 30 months, followed by 2.5% per annum of the principal amount until the 42nd month ending after the closing date (paid quarterly), and, thereafter, 5% per annum until the Maturity Date (paid quarterly).
The Credit Facility is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of NorthStar and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "NorthStar Guarantors"). The NorthStar Guarantors have provided a guarantee of the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents.
A copy of the Credit Agreement will be available on NorthStar's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Credit Support from Playtech
In addition to the guarantee by the NorthStar Guarantors, it is also a requirement of the Credit Agreement that Playtech, together with certain of its affiliates (the "Playtech Guarantors") guarantee the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents (the "Playtech Guarantee"). In consideration of the Playtech Guarantors providing the Playtech Guarantee, and subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals (including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange), NorthStar has issued to Playtech 32,735,295 common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), exercisable at a price of $0.055 CAD per share, reflecting an approximately 8.70% premium to the five-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on January 24, 2025. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months from the date of issue under applicable securities laws. The Bonus Warrants expire on January 24, 2030 and are non-transferable. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, if at any time the outstanding principal amount under the Credit Facility is reduced or repaid during the first year of the term of the Credit Facility, the expiry date in respect of a pro rata number of the total Bonus Warrants will be accelerated to the later of: (a) one year from the date of issuance of the Bonus Warrants; and (b) 30 days from such reduction or repayment of the Credit Facility.
Playtech is an insider of the Company and the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee, as the Company is not listed on one of the specified markets in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the aggregate fair market value of the Bonus Warrants will be less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
A material change report in respect of, inter alia, the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be filed in accordance with MI 61-101. Such material change report was not filed at least 21 days before the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee as the Company wanted to close and implement these arrangements on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.
Advisors
NorthStar would like to express its gratitude to the advisory teams that facilitated this successful transaction. The Company was co-advised by XST Capital Group LLC and Roselli Advisory LLC, who provided financial advisory services to NorthStar, and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, who acted as legal counsel to NorthStar.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsels to Beach Point.
About NorthStar
NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.
As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.
NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca
About Beach Point
Beach Point is a multi-strategy investment manager making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of December 31, 2024, Beach Point manages approximately $19 billion in AUM on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Beach Point also has offices in New York, London and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the expected benefits of the Credit Facility, the use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the ability of the Company to perform its obligations under the Credit Facility, and future value to be delivered as a result of the Credit Facility and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern (whether or not the Credit Facility is available in the short- and long-term). The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
For further information:
Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca
www.northstargaming.ca
Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
northstar@rbmilestone.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238526
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering
Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the pricing of its "reasonable best efforts" public offering for the purchase and sale of up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.20 per share and accompanying warrant (the "Offering"). The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.
"We are proud that we have priced this round of financing with investment from a large institutional investor, representing their support for the Stardust Power story. This financing continues building on our progress towards the FID stage for our large central lithium refinery. The capital provides stability for the company to continue to execute against our business plan," noted Stardust Power Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to satisfy amounts due under certain existing promissory notes of the Company.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering.
The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284298) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 15, 2025, which was declared effective on January 23, 2025. This Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC. An electronic copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Stardust Power Inc.
Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."
For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com
Stardust Power Contacts
For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com
For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "forecasted," "projected," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering, the timing of the anticipated closing of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power's securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.
Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries
Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell and Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO, Stardust Power break ground at the Stardust Power ceremony, January 22nd, 2025
Stardust Power Inc. (the "Company" or "Stardust Power") (NASDAQ: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, officially broke ground on January 22, 2025, on its lithium refinery at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Senior officials from Stardust Power, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, and the Mayor of Muskogee, Patrick Cale, were present at the ceremony, along with other state and local officials.
In December 2024, Stardust Power completed and announced the acquisition of its 66-acre site in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Centrally located, the site benefits from proximity to the country's largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. The site has excellent access to power and water with the project having received tremendous support from the community.
Stardust Power Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari, emphasized, "Our lithium refinery will be crucial for addressing U.S. national security and supply chain risks. By onshoring critical mineral manufacturing, we are helping to sustain America's energy leadership. With the land acquired and necessary construction permits secured in 2024, we are excited to break ground and begin construction. With continued support from the State of Oklahoma, especially Governor Kevin Stitt, we are moving forward to becoming one of the country's leading suppliers of battery-grade lithium. At a time when foreign entities of concern are attempting to consolidate critical minerals, Stardust Power is proud to play a key role in safeguarding American interests and supporting Oklahoma's local economy."
Oklahoma's leadership in sustainable energy aligns with Stardust Power's commitment to help secure America's energy future by onshoring critical mineral supply chains and supporting American jobs. The shovel-ready site near the Port of Muskogee offers key construction and operational advantages. After thorough due diligence, including environmental, technical, cultural, and logistical reviews, the site was confirmed as ideal. It offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the Company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.
"Stardust Power's decision to break ground on its lithium refinery in Muskogee is a significant step forward for Oklahoma's role in reinforcing our critical mineral supply chains and bolstering national security," said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. "This project not only strengthens our state's position as a leader in sustainable energy, but it also creates hundreds of good-paying jobs and drives economic growth for our communities. By attracting innovative companies like Stardust Power, Oklahoma is ensuring that we remain at the forefront of America's energy future."
"Stardust Power's investment places Muskogee at the forefront of the energy revolution," said Mayor Cale. "Sustainable energy is key to the future, and this refinery strengthens America's supply chain, creates hundreds of jobs, and highlights our community's dedication to innovation and progress." Stardust Power's lithium refinery is expected to create hundreds of jobs across engineering, manufacturing and operations, and with the addition of construction and services roles, could potentially add hundreds more, which will significantly contribute to local economic growth.
The project will be developed in two phases, with the first phase focused on constructing a production line capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons per annum. The second phase will add a second production line, bringing the total capacity to 50,000 metric tons per annum. Sustainability is a core principle at Stardust Power, and this refinery reflects the commitment to responsible corporate practices, climate action, and the energy transition.
About Stardust Power Inc.
Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."
For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com
Stardust Power Contacts
For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com
For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "forecasted," "projected," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; obtaining the necessary permits and governmental approvals to develop the site; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power's securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.
Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbd25af0-7bce-4e7e-9dd6-f58ae5246a77
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c852e4-c058-4271-a151-aa8c045f2ee2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d18d5314-b1ca-4ecf-99ad-c514964d859b
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
