InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its 2023 spring drill program at its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada. The Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project.

For more information about this news, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video. The video is available for viewing on " InvestmentPitch " or on " YouTube ". If the link is not available, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Victory" in the search box.

It is approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, home to the only producing lithium operation in the US at Silver Peak, along with nearby Noram, Spearmint, and Enertopia projects. The property surrounds the Jindalee Clayton North property on three sides, with excellent access and relatively flat ground.

Mark Ireton, President and CEO, stated: "Our team has reviewed the onsite findings and have determined that this drill program moved the project from an early-stage project towards an advanced stage project. The culmination of 3 years of geological study, surface sampling and drilling has confirmed that the project is underlain by thick sections of claystone rocks. Assay results from the 2022 drill program clearly show that these claystones are in fact mineralized with lithium. The project has now passed the all the important milestones to date in proving there are the right type of rocks underlying the property, and that these rocks contain robust lithium. This program is a significant advance in establishing a deposit at Smokey Lithium and we eagerly await the assay results from this drilling ."

The company drilled 4 holes for a combined total of 1,966.5 feet, which were selected to extend strong lithium mineralization, intersected in Hole-09 from the initial drill program in 2022, which ended in significant, claystone hosted, lithium mineralization at 417 feet. Combining results from field mapping, surface sampling, drilling and Tromino passive seismic studies, the company developed proprietary maps showing highly detailed visual cross sections to understand the faulting that would bound the deposit's edges.

Victory's 3-hole drill program focused on a 2-3 km sq. area with lowered risk, having a high likelihood to intersect lithium rich clays via drilling and may indicate maiden resource potential. Victory's Exploration team determined that the most compelling hole location to drill the fourth hole 23-05, would be 1 km to the west southwest of hole 23-03, in order to gain the most knowledge of the potential deposit. Hole 23-01, with a total depth of 540 feet, reached claystone at 268 feet which ended at 517 feet, with all claystone reacting to hydrochloric acid. The claystones were identical to the mineralized zone exhibited in Hole-09.

Hole 23-02, which reached claystone at 121 feet, was terminated at 155 feet due to adverse ground conditions as the clay swelled after exposure to water from the drilling. Hole 23-03, with a total depth of 617.5 feet, reached sandy clay at a depth of 175 feet, ending at 319 feet, resulting in a total of 144 feet of a main clay zone, similar to the claystone clasts found in hole 23-01 at 596 to 605 feet. Hole 23-05 was drilled to 600 feet and encountered claystone for the full depth, with the clay reacting to hydrochloric acid for the entire hole.

The shares are trading at $0.065. For more information on the company and its other properties, please visit the company's website www.VictoryBatteryMetals.com , contact Mark Ireton, President and CEO, at 236-317-2822 or by email at info@VictoryBatteryMetals.com .

Victory Resources

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver, and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project, located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit. This deposit represents a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold.

Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun an exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.
Hammond Reef South Gold Property

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located centrally in Southern British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims, totaling 1,143.58 hectares, that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.

In April 2022, Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay. It comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.

Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2021 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 12th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 16th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources also recently staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to the Corvette lithium discoveries by Power Battery Metals (CSE:PMET). Stingray I is composed of four claims totalling 204 hectares from the south property line of Corvette Property while Stingray II is composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Mal-Wen prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay.
  • The Saguenay project comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.
  • Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. R
  • Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.
  • Victory Resources acquired Stingray II properties in Quebec composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares

×