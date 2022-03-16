Life Science News Investing News
The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurinia announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021, with a press release issued on February 28, 2022. The Company reported a year-over-year revenue decline, and a weak sales outlook for 2022. Based on this news, shares of Aurinia dropped by 24% on the same day.

