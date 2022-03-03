Fintech Investing News
The job readiness program will benefit students through annual grants and scholarships for the second straight year TurboTax from Intuit Inc. announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and ...

The job readiness program will benefit students through annual grants and scholarships for the second straight year

TurboTax from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

"Intuit TurboTax recognizes the role of education and financial literacy in helping Latinos tear down the barriers that keep them from economic growth. We are proud to be expanding our commitment and support the next generation of Latinos professionals by being a part of their educational journey," said David Zasada, Intuit Vice President Corporate Responsibility. "Providing grants and scholarships to those who don't have access to resources but have the willingness and ganas to attain a higher education, will help improve their future job possibilities and financial opportunities."

The multi-year educational program helps prepare young Latinos to take control of their finances through educational content, webinars, and hands-on experience through Intuit TurboTax simulation , a tax preparation exercise in Spanish and English provided by EVERFI . Building on the success of year one, #LeadingConEducación will double the number of scholarships from 20 to 40. "Obtaining a college degree is one of the most important milestones for many Latinos in the United States," said Jessie Salinas, 2021 Leading Con Educación grant recipient. "Having educational programs like this is vital to enable the personal and professional growth of underserved communities."

Currently, only one in 13 students in underserved schools has a personal finance curriculum in the U.S. Of those that do, the curriculum often found in many of today's schools lacks the latest real-world, financial tools available for informed personal finance decision making. This limited access to personal finance knowledge impacts Latino students disproportionately. Through Intuit's Job Readiness Program , all Latino students can build their durable skills with free personal finance , entrepreneurship , and accounting resources which leverage Intuit products including TurboTax , Mint , and Quickbooks . Intuit is committed to leveling the playing field so that everyone can have the opportunity to prosper.

"We have always believed that education is the key to success, and this program is rooted in the importance of making college accessible to Latino youth," said Antonio Tijerino, CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "We are proud to continue and grow our partnership with Intuit TurboTax and are confident that our students will be set up for long-term success."

To learn more about Intuit TurboTax's educational program or to apply for a grant or scholarship, visit the # LeadingConEducación page . The 2022 educational grants application process is currently open and will run through May 8th.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit
Alejandra Molinari – Alejandra_Molinari@intuit.com

Havas FORMULATIN
Nelliette Cruz – cruz@havasformulatin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit INTU Fintech Investing
INTU

Fintech Startups Given Chance to Join 'Hotbed of Innovation' at 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Fintech startups and growth-stage companies are encouraged to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and the opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovative solutions.
  • Ten companies will be selected to present their solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants.
  • April 15 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator, now in its seventh year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , now in its seventh year.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer at Intuit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8.

The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time (6:35 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Keep reading... Show less

Worldpay from FIS Eases Navigation of Global Crypto Regulations

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS has partnered with Shyft Network to enable merchants to easily comply with current and evolving regulatory requirements.
  • Shyft Network's infrastructure will keep merchants compliant with evolving Crypto regulation reflected in the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Travel Rule guidance.
  • A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces that its Worldpay from FIS business is helping merchants seamlessly comply with complex web of evolving crypto regulations, all designed to create a secure ecosystem for transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit TurboTax Empowers Latino Taxpayers to Do Their Taxes "A Su Manera" Through Integrated Bilingual Efforts

TurboTax continues to empower bicultural Latinos to achieve their financial goals starting with their own taxes

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announced its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. With the objective to encourage, educate and celebrate this community, this year the 360-marketing strategy includes advertising, digital and social media, and public relations efforts, as well as content and media partnerships.

Keep reading... Show less

PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by Tutanota LLC

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Tutanota LLC to purchase up to 360,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal's common stock outstanding. The offer price of $125 per share is conditioned on, among other things, the closing price per share of PayPal's common stock exceeding $125 per share on the last trading day before the offer expires. This means that unless this condition is waived by Tutanota, PayPal stockholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price. Tutanota has stated it expects to extend the offer for successive periods of 45 to 180 days, in which case payment would be delayed beyond the scheduled expiration date of Friday, March 18, 2022 .

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to Tutanota's offer because the offer requires that the closing stock price for PayPal common stock exceed the offer price, and the offer is subject to numerous additional conditions, including Tutanota obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the Tutanota offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday , March 18, 2022, unless extended.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit Reports Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance; Organic Online Ecosystem Revenue Grew 37 Percent

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended January 31.

"We see continued strong momentum across the company as we focus on our mission to power prosperity and solve our customers' biggest financial problems," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. "Our platform continues to thrive as digitization is more important now than ever. As we move through tax season, we're proud to help customers get the biggest refund they deserve."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×