Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results on Aug. 25; Investor Day Set for Sep. 17

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2026 on August 25, following the close of market. The company's fourth quarter ends on July 31.
Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 25. The conference call can be heard live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events/ir-calendar and a replay will be available on the Intuit Investor Relations website. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's Investor Relations website after the call ends.
Annual Investor Day
Intuit will host its annual Investor Day on Sep. 17 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA. The event can be viewed live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events/ir-calendar and a replay will be available on Intuit's Investor Relations website. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer, and other leaders.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
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Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
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investor_relations@intuit.com
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Intuit Inc.
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