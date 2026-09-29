Intuit Expands Small Business Accelerator Program; Introduces New Cohort ahead of LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Intuit IDEAS, the company's small business accelerator program, has expanded its cohorts nationwide
A new dedicated LA28 Cohort will prepare local small businesses for major procurement opportunities ahead of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) , the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , announced today that Intuit IDEAS (Invest, Develop, Empower, Accelerate, and Scale), its small business accelerator program that provides Intuit's AI-powered products and services, expert guidance, and business and executive coaching, has expanded its cohorts and is now accepting applications.
As part of Intuit's role as the Official Small Business and Personal Financial Software Partner of the LA28 Games, Intuit IDEAS is introducing a dedicated LA28 Cohort. Open to Los Angeles-area small businesses in construction, sports and entertainment event services, as well as creative, marketing, and media services, this cohort will help selected participants build the capabilities needed to pursue and deliver on major LA28 procurement opportunities. The initiative builds on the success of previous IDEAS program cohorts, where participants achieved an average 23% revenue increase and saved 16.5 hours per month.
The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games aims to allocate 75% of addressable spend locally and 25% specifically to small businesses. The procurement process for an event of LA28's scale can be complex to navigate, particularly for small businesses pursuing opportunities of this size for the first time. Intuit is uniquely positioned to help local Los Angeles businesses navigate that process through the Intuit IDEAS accelerator, providing the tools, expertise, and resources to strengthen their operations, build capacity, and prepare to compete for LA28 contracting opportunities.
In addition to the LA28 Cohort, IDEAS will operate in: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Diego. In partnership with Marshall University, the program will also launch its first Rural Cohort in West Virginia. Together, the accelerator will support more than 150 small businesses, including veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses nationwide as part of its 2026-27 program.
"Since its launch, Intuit IDEAS has helped small business owners strengthen their companies, support their families, and invest back into their communities. This initiative combines Intuit's platform with hands-on guidance from Intuit experts, giving small business owners the tools, coaching, and support they need to grow, while reinforcing Intuit's enduring commitment to investing directly in the local communities where we operate," said David Graham, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Intuit. "The IDEAS program embodies our mission: powering prosperity for small businesses. When entrepreneurs have the right products, the right people, and the right support behind them, they don't just thrive. They shape their community for years to come."
"The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games represent a historic economic catalyst for Southern California, but delivering on that requires equipping our local business community with the resources to succeed," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. "We are proud to collaborate with Intuit, a Founding Partner, to launch this targeted cohort for LA-based businesses. By pairing critical resources with education on direct pathways to the Games, we are building capacity that will empower our local economy well beyond 2028."
Program Overview and Eligibility
The Intuit IDEAS program is open to small businesses in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Diego, as well as statewide across West Virginia. Additionally, a dedicated virtual cohort supports military veterans and military-spouse entrepreneurs nationwide.
Throughout the 12-month program, participants receive complimentary access to Intuit's full financial technology platform, backed by one-on-one support from Intuit experts, business and executive coaching from Zella Life, a technology grant for hardware, and a $5,000 cash grant at completion to help fuel their next stage of growth.
Interested entrepreneurs can submit an online application here . Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and close October 15, 2026.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses, and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .
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Intuit
Marissa C. Potts
925-536-7042
marissa_cazem@intuit.com