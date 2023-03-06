Fintech Investing News

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on March 7, 2023.

The fireside chat will begin at 2:40 p.m. Pacific time (5:40 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Abby Smith
Intuit Inc.
408-839-6028
abby_smith@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU
The Conversation (0)

Intuit Announces 2023 Cohort of Toronto Startup Accelerator Program

Eight Toronto-based technology startups come together to hone their solutions for the most pressing economic challenges consumers and small businesses currently face

INTUit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , along with Highline Beta, a venture studio and venture capital firm, announced today the 2023 cohort of the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator: Toronto .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS Team Up to Bring Omnicommerce Solutions to Small Businesses to Help Connect, Run and Grow

Key facts

  • GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS are launching Commerce 360, an all-in-one omnicommerce solution that makes selling anything, anywhere simple – whether it be online or in-store – for small retail businesses.
  • The partnership combines the powerful and easy-to-use business tools of GoDaddy and the expertise of the world's largest payment acquirer in Worldpay from FIS.
  • The innovative solution will provide small businesses the ability to accept payments in any channel and sell through online marketplaces and through social media.

As consumers move more regularly between online and in-the-store, small businesses need the latest tools to provide the same type of shopping experiences seen at big brand companies. To make payments simple and provide small businesses with an easy-to-use portal to manage their website, inventory and marketing efforts GoDaddy ® (NYSE: GDDY) and Worldpay from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) have teamed up to launch Commerce 360, an omnichannel solution tailored to the needs of small businesses.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit TurboTax® Canada partners with Neo Financial to launch first of its kind offer bringing tax filers fast access to money

Canadians can now access up to 80% of their refund amount, up to $1,000 , at no cost in minutes 1

INTUit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax Credit Karma QuickBooks and Mailchimp announced today the launch of TurboTax Cash—powered by Neo Financial. More than half of Canadians (58%) and three-quarters of Canadian Gen Zers (72%) reported that this year's tax refund is more important than ever before due to the rising costs of living, according to a recent survey. To help Canadians get their hands on funds faster, INTUit TurboTax, in partnership with Neo Financial, is introducing TurboTax Cash—powered by Neo Financial.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fisker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 operational results better than expectations; full-year 2022 total spending of $702 million, below the $715 million to $790 million anticipated range.
  • Over $736 million cash balance at year end 2022, ahead of expectations, excluding approximately $28 million of VAT receivables delayed to 2023.
  • Consumer brand awareness continues to build. Fisker Ocean reservations and orders continue to increase, totaling approximately 65,000 as of February 24, 2023.
  • Homologation testing is progressing well; we anticipate completion in March, followed by the regulatory approval process. Consumer deliveries should commence shortly after certification is received.
  • Since SOP, Fisker built 56 vehicles including 15 vehicles for Magna's fleet, in use for data collection, improvements and validating additional features to be added in months to come.
  • Provided 2023 forecasts to suppliers, placed firm orders for the components for the first 300 vehicles, and partial 2Q long-lead components.
  • European and US home delivery, service, trade-in, and public charging partners nominated. Over twenty showrooms, Centers+ (showroom, service, deliveries), vehicle processing centers, and service and pickup locations are either secured or in negotiations in Europe and US.
  • First drivable Fisker PEAR prototype completed ahead of plan in December 2022. $29,900 base price on target.
  • Forecast 8-12% annual gross margin and potentially positive EBITDA for 2023. 2023 non-GAAP SG&A, R&D, and capital expenditure guidance initiated at $535-$610 million reflecting benefits of asset-light model and prudent liquidity management.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230226005220/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to up to 2,000,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal's common stock outstanding. The offering price of $71.36 per share is 4.42 percent below the closing price per share of PayPal's common stock on February 17, 2023 .

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC's offer because the offer is below the current market price of PayPal's shares and is subject to numerous conditions, including TRC Capital Corporation obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the TRC offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 22, 2023 , unless extended.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Announces CFO Succession Plan

Sandeep Singh Aujla to Become CFO; Michelle Clatterbuck Announces Plans to Retire

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , named Sandeep Singh Aujla as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023. Aujla has held senior finance positions at Intuit for 7 years and is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance for Intuit's largest business unit, the Small Business and Self-Employed Group (SBSEG), and for Intuit's Technology organization. Michelle Clatterbuck, who has served as CFO since February 2018, plans to step down as CFO on July 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Receives Permits to Follow Up on Near-Surface 4,710 g/t Silver and 24.95 g/t Gold Intersections

1844 Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

CanAlaska Acquires High-Grade Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Reports 81.6% Recovery Rate in Dense Media Separation Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

×