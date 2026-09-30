Intuit Brings Intuit Intelligence to Football's Biggest Stage in Renewed NFL Partnership Through 2030

Intuit Intelligence combines data, AI, and human expertise to help consumers and businesses make confident financial decisions year-round
The expanded partnership aims to put Intuit Intelligence in front of over 400 million NFL fans worldwide
NFL stars Peyton Manning, and George and Claire Kittle, team up with Intuit to kick off season-long campaign
The National Football League (NFL) and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) , the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite , today announced a four-year partnership extension through 2030. This renewal expands Intuit's official rights into four key international markets: Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It also adds Credit Karma to the NFL portfolio alongside TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, bringing Intuit's full platform to more fans.
Intuit has been an Official Financial Software sponsor of the NFL since 2019, bringing fans and the businesses that power game day the tools they need to thrive. At the heart of this partnership is a simple belief: every fan and every business deserves the opportunity to prosper, on and off the field. This renewal reflects Intuit's shift to expand beyond product brand visibility to also showcase the power of its platform through Intuit Intelligence, the AI and human expertise behind every product that helps people and businesses make confident financial decisions.
"Navigating complex financial decisions requires more than point solutions," said Thomas Ranese, Intuit's Chief Marketing Officer. "Intuit Intelligence is how we already bring together data, AI, and human experts across TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. Our expanded partnership with the NFL gives us a powerful stage to put that approach in front of hundreds of millions of fans."
"In today's evolving financial landscape, access to trusted tools and insights is more important than ever," said Tracie Rodburg, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at the NFL. "We're excited to renew our partnership with Intuit, a company that is innovating across its suite of products for our fans."
Bringing Intuit Intelligence to life for football fans
To kick off this season, Intuit partnered with Peyton Manning to introduce Intuit Intelligence as the platform behind every financial decision, on the field and off. From there, Intuit's products will be featured throughout the season:
- QuickBooks Kicks Off Gameday Activations: Social activations will feature George and Claire Kittle, and small business owners receiving surprise "Game Ball" shoutouts from NFL players, each spotlighting how QuickBooks with Intuit Intelligence helps businesses run and grow with confidence.
- Credit Karma Debuts "On Top of Your Money. On Top of Your World" Campaign: Credit Karma's newest brand campaign marks its shift from a place where people can check their score to a platform that moves them forward financially. Today, Credit Karma gives customers personalized guidance and clear next steps to reach their financial goals. The campaign airs throughout the regular NFL season.
- TurboTax Exclusively Featured in Postseason: As presenting sponsor of the AFC and NFC Divisional Round and Championship Games, TurboTax pairs AI-driven tax expertise with dedicated human experts, backed by a nationwide network, to help customers maximize deductions, boost refunds, and get their refunds faster — virtually or in person.
"Business decisions don't come with a playbook, and you don't always know what's coming next," said Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion. "Intuit's full slate of tools and experts ensures consumers and businesses feel like they have a full team behind them and can move forward with confidence."
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses, and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930041875/en/
Intuit Inc. — Marissa C. Potts ( marissa_cazem@intuit.com )
NFL Communications — George Ahearn ( George.Ahearn@nfl.com )