Intuit Advances Its Mid-Market Platform With Conversational AI, Enterprise Scale, and Deep Industry Workflows for CFOs and Accounting Firms

New capabilities across Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Online Advanced reinforce Intuit's reach across the full mid-market continuum and its position as the platform trusted by the accounting profession at scale
Intuit Enterprise Suite introduces Intuit Intelligence Chat, bringing powerful intelligence into daily financial work, while expanding enterprise-grade scale and deepening industry-specific workflows
QuickBooks Online Advanced delivers an AI-powered financial operating system for high-performing businesses who want to stay lean
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) , the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite , today announced the expansion of Intuit Intelligence across its mid-market portfolio with new AI-powered capabilities in QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite. These capabilities include Intuit Intelligence Chat , a conversational experience that uses a customer's unique business data to deliver personalized insights, recommendations and actions.
QuickBooks Online Advanced now gives growing businesses an all-in-one financial platform built for their industry, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, Intuit's AI-native ERP, continues to move up-market, expanding multi-entity accounting capabilities, supporting global operations through multi-currency, and deepening industry workflows. As a critical part of Intuit's powerful financial system of intelligence, these innovations help mid-market businesses and the accounting firms that serve them, close faster, turn data into action and make decisions with confidence, without compromising control, auditability or clarity.
"Finance teams need AI they can stand behind when asked how a number was reached," said Ashley Still, EVP and GM, Small Business and Mid-Market, Intuit. "That's true whether you're a high-performing business on QuickBooks Online Advanced or a complex, multi-entity organization on Intuit Enterprise Suite. Our latest innovations give finance leaders the industry-specific depth and instant insights they've been asking for, built into the way they already work."
Intuit Intelligence Expands Across the Mid-Market Portfolio With Intuit Intelligence Chat
Finance leaders at high-growth, multi-entity businesses are moving AI deeper into their daily work. Intuit's 2026 Future of Finance Report found that these leaders are more than twice as likely to use AI in finance workflows than their slower-growth peers. As AI becomes more involved in forecasting, compliance, cash management and other business-critical decisions, finance teams need capabilities they can review, govern and trust.
Intuit Intelligence 1 is a powerful intelligence layer that spans Intuit's platform, combining decades of domain expertise, trusted proprietary data, industry-specific workflows and AI models to help customers understand performance, automate work, and take action. New capabilities are expanding Intuit Intelligence across Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Online Advanced, including Intuit Intelligence Chat 2 .
Intuit Intelligence Chat gives CFOs and controllers a conversational view into performance across their businesses. Finance leaders can ask questions, surface anomalies, run reports and initiate workflows in plain language, without leaving the platform.
Rather than waiting for month-end close or a manually assembled dashboard, a CFO using Intuit Enterprise Suite can ask how projects are tracking against budget and receive an answer in seconds across multiple entities. Intuit Intelligence Chat can recommend next steps and acts only after the user confirms an action, helping finance teams move faster while maintaining control, auditability and clarity.
Accounting firms are already seeing the power of Intuit Intelligence Chat and Intuit's agentic AI on behalf of their firms and mid-market clients, and Intuit continues to build alongside these firms to support their needs. For example, firms are deploying agents on our platform to close their books faster, customized to how each firm actually serves its clients.
"This is a pivotal moment for small and mid-sized businesses. Intuit's AI and modern ERP innovation is fundamentally reshaping how firms operate and deliver value," said Jordan Fladell, Partner, Technology Advisory, Aprio . "As early adopters, Aprio is helping define how the CPA profession will operate through 2030 and beyond — advancing how firms deliver insight, efficiency, and value to clients."
New multi-entity accounting capabilities (beta) in Intuit Enterprise Suite extend AI into the intercompany close. Recurring templates and intercompany account mappings handle the repeatable work, while an AI model trained on a customer's historical entries drafts the rest for review and approval. The close runs in the background rather than as a month-end sprint.
"Customers seek AI-native ERP solutions with a serious depth of expertise," said R "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Research . "Clients expect their new ERP offerings to have rebuilt the core financial process, close, reconciliation, and forecasting, around AI as the default way work gets done. That's a meaningfully different bet, and it's the kind of shift that separates vendors who talk about AI from vendors who are actually restructuring their platform around it."
QuickBooks Online Advanced: All-in-one Financial Platform for High-Performing Businesses to Stay Lean
QuickBooks Online Advanced now folds bill pay, payments, business intelligence, and AI-driven bookkeeping directly into the core subscription, giving growing businesses a single financial tech stack instead of a patchwork of tools.
Books Upkeep , a new AI-powered service, runs continuously throughout the month, keeping books current and materially shortening the close. Intuit Intelligence resolves high-confidence transactions automatically under rules the customer sets and surfaces only the exceptions that need a human decision, with every automated action clearly labeled.
"We save around 16 hours a month using AI functionality and workflow automations in QuickBooks Online Advance," said Logan Wright, General Manager, Select Door & Hardware .
Bill Pay Elite 3 adds a full accounts payable hub with unlimited free ACH 4 and 1099 e-filing 5 , now included at no added subscription cost.
A new built-in business intelligence and reporting suite gives finance teams a real-time view of the business. Redesigned KPI scorecards track revenue, margin, and cash with class filtering and drill-down detail views, updating automatically as the books change and feeding directly into dashboards, management reports, and AI insights across the platform. Conversational forecasting lets finance teams query variances, run scenarios, and generate board-ready commentary in plain language.
In a recent survey, 83% of QuickBooks Online Advanced customers said the platform gives them the data they need to make better decisions.
Industry-Specific Depth: Construction, Manufacturing, and Nonprofit
Industry depth now reaches businesses from fast-growing operations to complex, multi-entity organizations, with workflows, reports, and KPIs built around the financial realities of specific industries.
Construction : Intuit's deepest industry investment to date, spans both QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite.
- QuickBooks Online Advanced now gives construction businesses real-time project profitability tracking and AI-generated estimates that catch budget overruns before they erase margin.
- Intuit Enterprise Suite extends that control to complex, multi-entity operations: project list enhancements support managing hundreds of active jobs, new dimension filtering on project reports enables more granular, self-serve insights, and project-level user permissions allow scoping each project manager's data visibility to the jobs they own.
"One of the biggest roadblocks for a CFO in construction is visibility," said Scott Franchini, Partner, RedHammer . "What IES brings to the table, especially with its native AI, is the ability to quickly see budgets, actual versus budget, billings, and gross profit on a specific project. Instead of pulling data into Excel and building pivots and formulas, I can ask IES about a project and get insight into how it is performing."
Manufacturing and Inventory (beta): Units of measure and multilevel bill of materials let manufacturers using Intuit Enterprise Suite buy, stock, and sell an item in different units and build products from nested assemblies, eliminating the manual conversion math and assembly tracking that introduce errors into cost of goods sold.
Nonprofit : Balance Sheet by Dimension (beta) in Intuit Enterprise Suite extends dimensional reporting beyond the income statement to assets, liabilities, and net assets, giving finance teams visibility into the financial position of programs, grants, and funds.
"Intuit Enterprise Suite will help boost productivity for both our firm and our non-profit clients by eliminating a lot of the manual tasks that are associated with tracking restricted funds and fund balances," said Don Needs, CFO at Jitasa Group . "In turn, this will allow our nonprofits to focus on their programs and their mission."
Enterprise-Grade Scale: Multi-Currency, Dimensions, and More
For most mid-market businesses, outgrowing a financial platform isn't a strategic decision. It happens the moment a new entity, geography, or acquisition arrives faster than the system can accommodate. Intuit Enterprise Suite removes that inflection point with 95% of businesses migrating in 30 days or less powered by new capabilities:
- Multi-currency (beta) now runs on one permissioned rate table. The system logs every change, applies rates automatically, and uses a consistent calculation engine for all core reports. It calculates realized and unrealized gains and losses in line with ASC 830 and IAS 21, and users can drill to the transaction level in any currency.
- Dimensions can now be applied at the transaction header level, reparented as reporting structures change, and used on billable expenses, time, and recurring payments. Multi-level pivot reporting lets finance teams hold several dimensional cuts in view simultaneously.
- Lossless migration from QuickBooks Desktop now carries over inventory costing, units of measure, prepayments, and years of report templates. An agentic readiness check validates the data before go-live.
"Because we can switch between companies and run consolidated reports, it allows us to standardize and make things uniform," said Jason Corby, founder and CFO, HFMM Legacy Group . "I've saved 10 to 15 hours a week."
Availability
The capabilities described in this release are now rolling out to US-based Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Online Advanced customers, with broader availability varying by product, subscription tier, and geography.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
Disclaimers
This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality are subject to change without notice.
Money movement services are provided by Intuit Payments Inc., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Account subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and application approval. QuickBooks Payments and QuickBooks Bill Pay accounts are subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and approval prior to first payment.
1 Intuit Intelligence can make mistakes. Intuit protects privacy and adheres to responsible AI principles.
2 Conversational "chat" interface is currently available in beta for all eligible QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite customers.
3 QuickBooks Bill Pay: Subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and approval prior to first payment. Subscription to QuickBooks Online Advanced required. Bill Pay Elite is included with QuickBooks Online Advanced when purchased directly from QuickBooks.com or QuickBooks Sales. QuickBooks Online Advanced subscription fees are not subject to modification based on user eligibility for QuickBooks Bill Pay. Not available in U.S. territories or outside the U.S. Up to 25 users can use QuickBooks Bill Pay on your QuickBooks Online Advanced plan. Limits may apply on total number and amount of payments. Transaction fees apply based on usage.
4 Limits may apply on total number and amount of ACH payments.
5 1099 forms are e-filed with the IRS only for the current filing year and for payments recorded in QuickBooks. Includes state filings for eligible states participating in the IRS Combined Federal/State Filing program.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812465052/en/
Christina Scavone, Intuit
Christina_Scavone@intuit.com