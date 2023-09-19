Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), to negotiate an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

Rip Project Earn-In Agreement with ArcWest

Under the terms of the LOI, Interra obtains a two-stage option to earn up to an 80% ownership interest in the Rip Project over up to an 8-year period.

In the 1st stage, Interra has the option to earn, over a 4-year staged work-schedule, a 60% share ownership in the Rip by issuing 1,050,000 shares of Interra, completing geological and exploration expenditures of Cdn $2,000,000, and paying Cdn $100,000 cash to ArcWest, over a period 4 years and 3 months, until December 31, 2027.

The 2nd stage of the earn-in requires Interra to advance the Project to Feasibility Study level in order to obtain an additional 20% for a total of 80% ownership, within 4 years of completing the first tier earn-in, or at the latest December 31, 2031. This 2nd stage of the option requires Interra funding C$2 million in work and paying ArcWest C$250,000 per year. Possible extensions are granted to Interra for 3 additional years until 2033 at the latest, by continuing these same terms plus an additional C$100,000 per year.

A primary target area is defined by a previously outlined high chargeability zone which is shown in Figure 1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/181092_6610b2f6e4470ac5_002.jpg

Figure 1. A large historically delineated IP chargeability high with areas of alteration, as defined from percussion drilling logs, a diamond drill hole, and outcrop, and the extent of strong quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration, provide for an immediate target area for exploration and future drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/181092_6610b2f6e4470ac5_002full.jpg

The first work program funding requirement for a minimum of C$300,000 is set to December 31, 2024. Work will commence this year with 3D topography and satellite-aerial survey of the entire Project for a committed budget of C$25,000. Further Exploitation work will consist of geophysics to refine targets for the first stage of drilling, planned for the 2024 or 2025 drilling season.

The Rip Project covers the central axis of a 15 by 6 kilometer window of Early Jurassic Hazelton Group volcano-sedimentary rocks intruded by several small stocks of Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite porphyritic granodiorite. Faults bounding this block trend northwesterly and separate the Hazelton Group from surrounding blocks of younger (Late Cretaceous to Eocene) volcanics.

The Rip target was initially advanced by Kennco Explorations between 1975 and 1981. Kennco completed an Induced Polarization survey in 1975 which delineated a significant chargeability high. Although Kennco stated "in the final analysis this area will require an extensive drilling program to determine whether a zone of economic mineralization exists within the sulfide system" (Dorval and Stevenson, 1976), it was tested only by a single, 294 meter-long diamond drill hole (at -45 degree inclination) in 1975. The drill hole intersected intensely quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) altered andesite and quartz diorite to a depth of 115 meters where the zone was cut off by a fault. The QSP altered zone above the fault averaged 0.07% Cu and 0.005% Mo over 70.3 meters (35.3-105.6m). The IP survey was extended in 1980, outlining the 0.8-1.5 by 2.2 kilometer chargeability high, and 36 shallow percussion drill holes totaling 1763 meters were completed (11 of the drill holes failed to reach bedrock). Logging of drill cuttings from these percussion holes delineated a zone of QSP alteration approximately corresponding to the chargeability high. A multi-element analysis of the core cuttings from 26 of the percussion holes in 1981 outlined a central 0.5 by 1.5 kilometer Cu-Mo anomaly coring a broad peripheral lead-zinc-arsenic-manganese anomaly, a geochemical zonation typical of porphyry copper systems. Although most of the Rip property is covered by glacial deposits, near the core of the Kennco chargeability anomaly a small (50 by 100 meter) area of outcrop and shallow trenches exposes strong multistage porphyry-style stockwork veining within altered Hazelton volcanics and feldspar-quartz porphyry. Early magnetite-chalcopyrite-pyrite 'A' veins with white K-feldspar (or albite) halos are cut by later quartz-chalcopyite-pyrite-molybdenite 'B' veins. Veining accompanies pervasive magnetite-biotite (potassic) alteration which is variably overprinted by quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP). Multistage porphyry-style veining locally reaches strong stockwork density. Limited rock sampling of these outcrops in 2017-2018 (8 samples), returned 258-1490 parts per million (ppm) copper, 3-238 ppm molybdenum, 7-69 parts per billion gold, and 0.2-1.5 ppm silver. Deleterious elements occur at very low levels (e.g., zinc

https://arcwestexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Rip-Sept-2023-TR-JB2.pdf

Interra Director and COO Jason Nickel commented, "The Rip Project fits nicely into our portfolio of BC Copper properties, located in a high profile jurisdiction, and with nearby infrastructure and past producing mines. Partnering with ArcWest on the Initial work programs and our Phase 1 Earn-in, we look forward to uncovering what the present anomalies may discover."

Tyler Ruks, President and CEO of ArcWest commented, "ArcWest views the Rip Project as containing a highly underexplored porphyry copper system and is looking forward to working with Interra to advance the project."

The Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PhD, PMP), Principal Geoscientist and Managing Director at Caracle Creek Chile SpA and an independent consultant and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile S.A. and British Columbia, Canada.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 20,050 ha with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman

Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration on the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181092

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") The Company provides the following summary of its exploration and drilling activities at its 16,080 Ha Tres Marías Copper Project ("Tres Marías" or the "Project"), located approximately 18 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The Phase 1 drilling program was completed in June 2023.

Six (6) RC holes totalling 1,896 meters were completed and processed chip samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis. This drilling represents testing of the first target and roughly 1/5th of the initially planned exploration program, which was planned to consist of a total of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified to date, utilizing reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick Gittleman has been appointed Interim CEO of the company effective immediately, in addition to his role as board chair.

Mr. Gittleman is a legal, government relations and public affairs executive with over 35 years' experience advising multinational companies on M&A, project finance, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and power projects across the globe. Most recently, he served as Senior Executive overseeing legal issues and stakeholder engagement at Glencore SA where he developed corporate strategies to improve relations with government, community, and civil society stakeholders at mine sites in Chile, Peru, and Argentina. Preceding that, Mr. Gittleman held the position of Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement at Freeport-McMoRan Africa, where over his 7-year tenure, oversaw the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from development through to full commercial production. He also has 20 years' experience at partner level where he worked on merger, acquisitions and project finance in the energy and mining sectors. He served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire/DRC and graduated with a bachelor's concentration in Political Science and American Civilization at Brown University and received his Juris Doctor (cum laude) from American University, Washington College of Law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project"), located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Phase 1 of the drilling program at Tres Marias which began on May 24, 2023 is complete. In total, six RC holes totalling 1,896 m were drilled. Samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis and results are expected in early August.

Sociedad Perforaciones E Inginiería Chile Limitada ("PerfoChile"), a local business and experienced drilling contractor that services many of the large producing mines in Chile, completed the first phase of the Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign. PerfoChile has now demobilized and the project site has been rehabilitated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Mobilization for Its Upcoming Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Announces Mobilization for Its Upcoming Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drill and crew mobilization at its Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project"), located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Close to other major mining operations like Codelco's Chuquicamata mine and BHP's Spence mine, the Company has easy access to infrastructure, services, and labour to simplify the program. Sociedad Perforaciones E Inginiería Chile Limitada ("PerfoChile"), a local business and experienced drilling contractor that services many of the large producing mines in Chile, has been contracted to perform the first phase of the Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign, designed to test several high priority geological and geophysical anomalies located on the 16,250 ha Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Romana West drilling extends La Romana mineralization 150m to the west
  • Copper-tin grades increasing to the west
  • Investor webcast with CEO Tim Moody to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time . Details at end of this release

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first six holes drilled at the Romana West target, testing extensions to the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Ring Zone Drilling Intersects 22% Magnesium and 0.18% Nickel Over 112 Metres Just 20 Metres from Surface

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling at the South and Ring Zones of the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project, continues to intersect high-grade magnesium and nickel over long intersections. South Zone drill-hole B23-03, located 100 metres north of hole B23-02, intersected 23% magnesium with 0.19% nickel over 179.2 metres (m), the longest intersection from drilling in the South Zone to date. Drill hole B23-04, testing the eastern portion of the Ring Zone 2.3 kilometres northeast, intersected 22.3% magnesium with 0.18% nickel over 112.2 metres, with mineralization beginning at bedrock surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Romios Announces Corrected Terms of Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Corrected Terms of Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Press Release issued earlier today, it is proceeding with the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") priced at $0.03 per FT Unit, for up to $375,000 and up to 12,500,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.03 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering"). The Press Release issued earlier today erroneously priced the WC Warrant Shares at $0.08 rather than $0.05.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's 'Golden Triangle' Properties in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property located along the southern border of the giant Galore Creek project co-owned by Newmont and Teck, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada, and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canadian North Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×