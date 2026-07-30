Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call on August 6 to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates

Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call on August 6 to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced that the company will host a conference call on August 6, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results and business updates.

To join a webcast of the call, please visit this link. To join the teleconference, U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.

A replay of the call will be available for approximately 90 days on the Events page in the Investors & Media section of Intellia's website, www.intelliatx.com.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company's mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Investor Contact:
Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:
Mike Tattory
Vice President
LifeSci Communications
mtattory@lifescicomms.com 


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