Intel to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com . Associated materials and webcast replay will also be available on the site.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at Intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@intel.com

Sophie Metzger
Media Relations
sophie.metzger@intel.com

