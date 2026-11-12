Intel, RadixArk Collaborate to Advance Open AI Inference on Intel Platforms

Intel, RadixArk Collaborate to Advance Open AI Inference on Intel Platforms

Intel Corporation today announced a collaboration with RadixArk to optimize SGLang, an open-source AI inference stack, for Intel platforms that aims to help developers and enterprises deploy leading AI models and build AI applications more efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Enterprise AI is moving beyond isolated performance benchmarks to solving full-system production deployments," said Anil Nanduri, vice president, AI Products & GTM, Intel Data Center Group. "This collaboration ensures developers have Day-0 readiness and high-performance inference software directly optimized for Intel CPUs, GPUs and accelerators with an open approach and gives them the freedom to choose the tools, frameworks and technologies that best fit their needs."

Why It Matters

Enterprises require heterogeneous, open inference infrastructure, as AI models grow larger and more complex. To deliver AI in production it requires that every prompt is routed to the right place, matching the different workloads with the right Intelligence, right compute and right economics. Open inference runtimes provide the essential connective tissue that makes full-stack deployments practical, reliable, and economically sustainable across diverse enterprise environments.

What It Delivers for Developers

This collaboration expands developer choice to deploy leading AI models on enterprise-proven Intel hardware. Model builders and software engineers can build and innovate on standard, open frameworks and interfaces while taking full advantage of Intel's compute density and built-in hardware acceleration features, including Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX). Developers gain faster time-to-production, reduced latency, and flexible deployment options across existing data center and cloud capacity.

"Our collaboration with Intel is a major milestone for open-source AI inference, enabling SGLang optimization directly to Intel's platforms," said Ying Sheng, CEO, RadixArk. "By upstreaming deep optimizations into the core framework, we are eliminating constraints and ensuring developers never have to compromise between open standards and high performance. Our mission to make frontier AI infrastructure open and accessible to every builder, and Intel's enterprise-ready architecture gives development teams the flexibility and compute density they need to scale production AI workloads seamlessly."

An Open Blueprint for Production AI

Bringing hardware and software optimization together reflects Intel's approach of contributing improvements directly to community software, rather than treating them as separate deployment decisions. These upstream contributions to popular engines and frameworks aim to provide high-performance paths for turning breakthrough models into scalable, production-grade applications while preserving flexibility, choice and broad architectural freedom.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Media Relations
ContactPR@Intel.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

INTCnasdaq:intc
INTC
The Conversation (0)
Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82913&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...
Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data center, cloud and network to the edge and PC. NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Launches Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center.... Keep Reading...
Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82613&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024. Intel designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Metalsource Mining Announces Management Transition as Silver Hill Exploration Advances

Mayfair Gold Reports Q3 2026 Operating and Financial Results

Omega Pacific Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

Aetherion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Related News

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Announces Management Transition as Silver Hill Exploration Advances

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Reports Q3 2026 Operating and Financial Results

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

cleantech investing

Aetherion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

blockchain investing

Metals.io Discusses xU3O8 and Newly Launched Zuri Invest’s Uranium Tracker

precious metals investing

TDG Gold Corp. agrees to sell 51% interest in Aurora West Property to Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. for C$110 million and to grant certain additional earn-in rights upon funding of C$80 million of expenditures and upon C$40 million cash payment

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project