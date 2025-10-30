Intchains Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 13

Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) ("we," or the "Company"), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025, after the close of the market on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025 (corresponding to 9:00 am Beijing Time on Friday, November 14, 2025).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & International (Toll) +1 646-307-1963
China +86 400-030-0308
Hong Kong (Toll-Free) +852 800-960-994
Singapore +65 3159-1234

Webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bw4eom7/ , or via the investor relations section of the Company's website https://ir.intchains.com .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://intchains.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group
Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
212-836-9611 / lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610 / azhang@theequitygroup.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

