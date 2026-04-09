- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Instacart management will also host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. To access a live webcast of the call, please visit Instacart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com. After the call concludes, a replay will be made available on Instacart's Investor Relations website.
Instacart uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Instacart's Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and public webcasts, in addition to following Instacart's blog at www.instacart.com/company/blog.
About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-may-6-2026-302738753.html
SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart