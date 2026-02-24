Instacart CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Conference

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced that Chris Rogers, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026 at 12:20 p.m. PT.
An audio webcast of the event will be available on Instacart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/.
About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI Solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
Forward-Looking Statements
In the course of the fireside chat, Instacart may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Instacart's future financial or operating performance as well as Instacart's other expectations, strategies, priorities, plans or intentions. Instacart's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described in Instacart's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
