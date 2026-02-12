Instacart Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today released financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. These financial results are available within Instacart's fourth quarter 2025 Shareholder Letter, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations website at https:investors.Instacart.com.

Instacart management will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/.

Effective this quarter, the company is transitioning to an annual rather than quarterly shareholder letter and will continue to provide regular updates through a quarterly earnings call, earnings release, and supplemental materials.

About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI Solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Investor Relations:
investors@instacart.com

Press:
press@instacart.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-302686923.html

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

instacartcartnasdaq-cart
CART
The Conversation (0)
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

New ecommerce expansion with AI 3D-Photography Tools Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Launching Several Enhanced AI Productivity ToolsContent Management of 3D models (3D Cloud)New EXPANDED Generative AI texturing libraryAI 3D Mesh Search EngineJoin the CEO Livestreams TODAY April 4 showcasing NEW AI TechnologyNextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D... Keep Reading...

Aurora Celebrates Summer with New Innovation Launching Across Canada

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Additions to product lineup include snackable edibles, bold flavoured vapes, signature hash and an original flower strain Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is launching a fresh lineup of innovative products, available... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Bahia Metals Corp.

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Related News

uranium-investing

Deep Space Energy Secures US$1.1 Million to Advance Lunar Power and Satellite Resilience Goals

base-metals-investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Bahia Metals Corp.

rare-earth-investing

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

nickel-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

gold-investing

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.