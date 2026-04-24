Inspired to Report First Quarter 2026 Results and Hold Conference Call on May 7

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET 2:00 p.m. in the UK to discuss the Company's results.

Conference Call Information

Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-800-715-9871 (US) or 1-646-307-1963 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences. 

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:
For Investors
IR@inseinc.com


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