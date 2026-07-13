Inspired Entertainment Goes Live Across Alberta's Newly Regulated iGaming Market

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced that its online gaming content is now live across multiple operators following the official launch of Alberta's newly regulated competitive iGaming market.

Inspired's portfolio of online slot games is available to players through a broad range of operators, including bet365, BetRivers, DraftKings, Golden Nugget, Caesars Palace, BetMGM, PartyPoker, Sports Interaction, Betty, FanDuel, The Score, and Stardust Casino. This builds on Inspired's existing presence in Alberta, where its games are already available through Play Alberta, the province's government-operated online gaming platform.

The successful launch follows Inspired's approval by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) earlier this year as an iGaming Goods or Services Supplier, enabling the Company to supply content to licensed operators participating in the province's regulated market.

"The launch of Alberta's regulated competitive market represents an important milestone for the Canadian gaming industry, and we are excited to see our content available across multiple licensed operators from day one," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "North America remains a significant growth market for Inspired, and this launch further expands the reach of our online gaming portfolio."

The Alberta launch further expands Inspired's presence in regulated markets, where the Company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality online gaming content that helps operators engage players and drives long-term performance.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors
IR@inseinc.com 

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com 


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