InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) pairs innovative therapeutic development in Alzheimer’s, ophthalmology, and dermatology with recurring revenue from its BayMedica manufacturing division — giving investors rare small-cap biotech exposure to high-impact science with reduced financing risk.

INM-901 takes a multi-pathway approach to Alzheimer’s, targeting several core drivers of the disease rather than just amyloid beta. In preclinical studies, it protected neurons, reduced inflammation, cleared toxic proteins, and improved cognition, aligning with the industry’s shift toward multi-target therapies.

Diagram of Inmed Paharmaceuticals' INM-901's effects on neuroprotection, neuroinflammation, and neurogenesis.

InMed’s BayMedica subsidiary manufactures rare cannabinoids via chemical synthesis, rather than plant extraction, ensuring purity, consistency and scalability. The business generates approximately $5 million in annual revenue and ~40 percent gross margins, selling to the global health and wellness ingredient markets. This dual business model gives InMed a cash flow-supported R&D engine, enhancing sustainability and valuation resilience.

Investor Insight

InMed is a pharma innovator advancing proprietary small-molecule therapies in Alzheimer’s and ophthalmology, supported by a revenue-producing manufacturing arm. With cash exceeding its market cap and multiple near-term catalysts, it represents a compelling, undervalued biotech opportunity.

InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of... Keep Reading...
Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Bathery to its Board of Directors,... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. Neil Klompas, CPA, CA to its Board of... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Cash of $11.1M to support pharmaceutical developments into the fourth... Keep Reading...
InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small... Keep Reading...

