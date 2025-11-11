InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) pairs innovative therapeutic development in Alzheimer’s, ophthalmology, and dermatology with recurring revenue from its BayMedica manufacturing division — giving investors rare small-cap biotech exposure to high-impact science with reduced financing risk.
INM-901 takes a multi-pathway approach to Alzheimer’s, targeting several core drivers of the disease rather than just amyloid beta. In preclinical studies, it protected neurons, reduced inflammation, cleared toxic proteins, and improved cognition, aligning with the industry’s shift toward multi-target therapies.
InMed’s BayMedica subsidiary manufactures rare cannabinoids via chemical synthesis, rather than plant extraction, ensuring purity, consistency and scalability. The business generates approximately $5 million in annual revenue and ~40 percent gross margins, selling to the global health and wellness ingredient markets. This dual business model gives InMed a cash flow-supported R&D engine, enhancing sustainability and valuation resilience.
InMed is a pharma innovator advancing proprietary small-molecule therapies in Alzheimer’s and ophthalmology, supported by a revenue-producing manufacturing arm. With cash exceeding its market cap and multiple near-term catalysts, it represents a compelling, undervalued biotech opportunity.
