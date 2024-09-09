Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Tolu Minerals Limited

Initial Airborne MT Results Define Significant Epithermal and Porphyry Drill Targets

Tolu Minerals Limited ("Tolu", ASX:TOK) is pleased to announce preliminary results from its Phase 1 of the Airborne Mobile Magneto Telluric (MT) survey covering 723km2 including ML 104 and surrounding exploration licences. The MT survey will next be completed over Tolu’s porphyry/skarn exploration licence application at Ipi River, ELA 2780.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Phase 1 of the Airborne MT survey completed over the Tolukuma area
  • Airborne MT Results at Tolukuma show advanced copper-gold porphyry and gold epithermal mineralising targets ready for drill testing
  • Significant conductivity anomaly within ML 104 demonstrates continuing mineralisation from the minesite to over 2km beyond the Southern boundary
  • Belavista advanced target, approximately 10km West of Tolukuma mine has adjacent historic samples of 8.88g/t gold, 140g/t silver, 990ppm copper and 5.6% zinc within sulphide veining that indicate porphyry mineralisation
  • Significant new areas of mineralisation identified surrounding Tolukuma ready for drill testing
  • To date over 700km2 flown of the contracted 2,200km2
  • Airborne MT to continue over the Ipi River and Mt Penck tenement areas
  • Awaiting Final modelling results and Computer Generated Structural Analysis to delineate further additional advanced targets and drill sites
  • Results to date validate Tolu’s decision to advance the timing of the Airborne MT, significantly increase Tolu’s understanding of its tenements and provides multiple targets for further exploration and Mineral Resource growth

Iain Macpherson, MD & CEO of Tolu Minerals Ltd. said:

“It is very pleasing that the preliminary results of the Airborne MT flown over the mine and adjacent areas have delivered compelling results. A number of anomalous zones identified by the Airborne MT point towards additional mineralised targets over the Tolukuma gold mine and surrounding areas, providing immediate drill targets that have the potential to significantly grow the Mineral Resource Estimate and ultimately the production scale of the operation.

In addition to further demonstrating continuity of the Tolukuma epithermal structures to the South, which is currently our primary short-term target area, we have now defined at least two significant porphyry copper-gold targets as well as near surface epithermal gold systems at Idave and Karame that are interpreted to replicate the Tolukuma gold system within ML

104. The Tolukuma vein system seems to form part of a deeper and larger porphyry system to the West that is driving the mineralisation.

Further data processing is underway and we look forward to those results as they come to hand. These potential discoveries combined with technologically advanced interpretation methods, supports Tolu’s strategy to not only fast track the expansion of the Tolukuma mine, but also rapidly build a portfolio of significant assets.

Results to date provide significant additional options to the Company to continue to progress its aggressive exploration programmes and development strategy and confirms the validity of the decision to undertake the Airborne MT earlier than initially scheduled.”

On completion of these mainland legs, the MT survey will be flown over Tolu’s gold and polymetallic Cu-Pb-Zn sulphide system at Mt Penck on New Britain Island (refer to Announcement dated 25 June (www.asx.com.au/markets/company/tok).

Initial Airborne MT results include modelled conductivity covering 312km2 (43% of the flown area), indicating two interpreted porphyry copper-gold systems that extend to over 1.5km in depth. Conductivity 2.5D modelling by Expert Geophysics (Figure 2) reveals three possible near surface Epithermal Low Sulphidation systems that may replicate the existing Tolukuma mine system. The ‘Tolukuma Epithermal System’ conductivity anomaly within ML 104 may be replicated again at the ‘Karame Epithermal System’ and ‘Idave Epithermal System’, a further 2.5km and 4km to the West respectively. These gold mineralising advanced target areas are planned to be followed-up with surface mapping and drilling.

The underlying ‘Tolukuma Porphyry’ target occurs immediately beneath the Tolukuma Gold Mine, along the contact of the Tolukuma Intrusive Complex (TIC), and extends a further 5km to the West (Figure 1). Using an idealised model of porphyry-epithermal systems, this target area at depth (Figures 3, 4 and 5), is interpreted to be the main driving heat source for the gold mineralisation at the Tolukuma Gold Mine.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tolu Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

‘Various companies, governments and investors have been grappling with the question of how to shorten timelines to production’


Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RIM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 10 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Spargoville Project Aircore Drilling Results

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update following the completion of drilling and receipt of assay results for the Company’s Spargoville Project near Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. The drilling program was completed in July 2024 with 71 aircore holes drilled for 2,259m (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network


TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

Black Sea Asset Drives Significant Gas Revenue Growth as Company Prepares for Velocity String Installation

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for oil and gas fields, highlighting robust performance and strategic developments.

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

SASB revitalization program is off to a great start having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production. In first phase of workover all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca platform was perforated including three long reach deviated gas wells Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 wells and the recompleted legacy well Akcakoca-3, all drilled in the 2022/2023 program. The wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX.

×