Incyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its third quarter financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

  • Q3 2025 Press Release: October 28, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Q3 2025 Conference Call: October 28, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-407-3042
  • International Dial-In Number: 201-389-0864
  • Conference ID Number: 13756261

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415 . To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13756261.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for ninety days.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On. , Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube .

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

