Incyte to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Incyte to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 47 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what's possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com . Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

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