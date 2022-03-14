Biotech Investing News

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has activated its previously announced partnership with OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting uprecedented research on shark populations in order to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance.

In an effort to inspire communities to think globally and act locally when it comes to conservation, The Gummy Project is playing a key role in supporting OCEARCH's current collaborative study focused on the North Atlantic White Shark. To date, the study is over 80% complete, with Expedition Carolinas focused on the final piece of the puzzle, determining where these white sharks mate. The Gummy Project is pleased to donate $15,000 USD through a matching gift campaign. Kicking off March 22nd, 2022, OCEARCH supporters will be invited to support Expedition Carolinas in a unique way by supporting research in real-time.

"We are thrilled to put our partnership with OCEARCH into action and seize this opportunity to inspire a global network to participate in Expedition Carolinas through a unique giving campaign," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "This is a strong first step for our Partnership with OCEARCH which we hope will inspire others to contribute to the Expedition Carolinas and OCEARCH."

"Everything that OCEARCH does is made possible through the support of our community. Their generosity allows us to educate thousands of students annually, advances cutting-edge research, and ultimately helps us restore balance and abundance to our oceans. We are very grateful to The Gummy Project for supporting our mission in a way that encourages others to deepen their support." - Stephanie K. Brown, Development Director.

About Expedition Carolinas

The OCEARCH Global Tracker led the team to the waters off the Carolina region where a dynamic confluence of currents and water temperature produces high productivity and potential food sources for sharks. OCEARCH's tracking data led them to the area off Cape Hatteras (where the "faunal break" divides the northern Atlantic coast and the southern Atlantic coast of the U.S.) where they watch the big males and females come together for a few weeks there before a number of the adult females head offshore on their migratory loops in the open Atlantic, where OCEARCH thinks they are gestating their developing young.

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry), and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Shark Tracking service and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never before documented movements of our ocean's animals. OCEARCH has embarked on 40 research expeditions. Learn more at OCEARCH.ORG.

About Potent Ventures

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com
www.shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

