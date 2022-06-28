Energy Investing News

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has entered into an agreement with Whitecap Resources Inc. for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

The sale completes the marketing effort announced in January 2022, and is consistent with Imperial's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

The assets include 567,000 net acres in the Montney shale, 72,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta. Net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day.

RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada in connection with the transaction.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Cautionary statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this release, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include references to the expected close of the sale before the end of the third quarter 2022, and the company's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and demand mix; general market conditions; commodity prices; receipt of third party and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; operations continuing as normal prior to close of the sale; capital and environmental expenditures; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on unconventional development; applicable laws and government policies and actions, including climate change and restrictions in response to COVID-19; and progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets could differ materially depending on a number of factors. These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts; general economic conditions, including the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; operational hazards and risks; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; availability and allocation of capital; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy; reservoir performance; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; unexpected technological developments; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

EnerCom Announces Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Registration is Open Now for EnerCom Denver with One-on-One Meeting Requests Opening for Qualified Investors on July 1 st

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that it has published the preliminary presentation times and schedule for presenting companies at EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com and that qualified investors that have registered for the conference will be able to start requesting One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies beginning this Friday, July 1, 2022 on the conference website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial and E3 Lithium form strategic agreement on lithium pilot project in Alberta

  • Advances E3 Lithium's Clearwater Project with Imperial funding contribution
  • Pilot project progresses commercialization of battery-grade lithium from historic Leduc field for electric vehicles and energy storage
  • Imperial to provide technical and development support

 Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO) and E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) announced today a collaboration to advance a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta exploring the redevelopment of an historic oil field into a potential new leading source of lithium for Canada's growing critical minerals industry.

The pilot will support E3 Lithium's Clearwater project, which will draw lithium from under the Leduc oil field, Imperial's historic discovery that first launched major oil and gas development in Western Canada . E3 Lithium's proprietary technology is designed to extract the critical mineral from the lithium-rich brine, with potential for commercial development of battery-grade products.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Suncor Energy Releases 2022 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) released its 2022 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report today. The reports highlight how Suncor is working to achieve exceptional environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and share Suncor's actions on sustainable energy development, emphasizing the progress made to accelerate GHG reductions to reach net-zero by 2050 while increasing shareholder returns.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now the Russia/Ukraine war.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. With production increasing dramatically in April of that year following Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at discounted prices and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

Cenovus announces significant commitment to education and recognition for Indigenous people across Canada

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a new and significant commitment to Indspire that will support initiatives across Canada aimed at enhancing education and recognizing the outstanding achievements of Indigenous people. Cenovus will donate $1 million over four years, becoming a partner with Indspire an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.

"We have supported the creation of long-term economic and social value for Indigenous communities, and provided meaningful opportunities since Cenovus was created more than a decade ago," said Trent Zacharias, Cenovus's Director, Community & Indigenous Affairs. "This partnership is an opportunity to further directly invest in supporting education initiatives that can bring sustained change for Indigenous people and their communities across Canada, and contribute to advancing overall reconciliation. It's also our way of recognizing and honouring the rich history and contributions of Indigenous people in Canada during National Indigenous History Month."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial announces completion of its $2.5 billion substantial issuer bid

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that it has taken up and paid for 32,467,532 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $77.00 per Share (the "Purchase Price") under Imperial's offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its Shares. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

