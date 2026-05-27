Immunome to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Immunome , Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that members of Immunome's management will present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.immunome.com . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been submitted to the U.S. FDA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-3050, an IND-cleared FAP-targeted radiotherapy; and IM-1617, an IND-cleared solid tumor ADC. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets.

Investor Contact:
Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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