IMARC: Over a Decade of Shaping Mining’s Most Important Discussions and Driving Innovation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
IMARC

IMARC: Over a Decade of Shaping Mining’s Most Important Discussions and Driving Innovation

Sydney, Australia: The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), now in its 11th year, is seen by industry leaders as one of the world’s most important forums for shaping critical discussions and driving innovation across the global resources sector.


Michelle Ash, Vice President Growth at BHP, says IMARC has successfully positioned itself over the last decade as the premier platform where industry leaders, governments, innovators and stakeholders come together to address challenges and unlock new opportunities in the mining and resource sector.

“I have attended IMARC every year since it started, because it is the best forum to understand what is happening in the mining industry and who is leading the pack. Whether you are part of a mining company, supplier, startup, government or just someone interested in the industry, you will find something for you.”

This sentiment is echoed by the Jake Klein, Executive Chairman of Evolution Mining, who says: “Over the past decade IMARC has facilitated an annual forum for important and thoughtful conversations about our industry and its future. This creates opportunities for shared learning and mutual success.”

IMARC’s Role in Shaping Industry Discussion

Since its inception, IMARC has framed critical conversations that influence the trajectory of the mining industry. By hosting thought leadership panels, keynote addresses and workshops with the most senior industry figures, IMARC has fostered in-depth dialogues on critical topics, including sustainability, digital transformation and future growth strategies. These discussions have not only set the tone for industry-wide initiatives but have also spurred meaningful partnerships and innovation across – and beyond – the sector.

“Over the past 11 years, IMARC has been instrumental in bringing the global community together to discuss both immediate challenges and long-term goals. This event has provided a unique space for experts and leaders to share knowledge and collectively shape the future of the industry,” according IMARC Chief Operating Officer, Anita Richards.
Simon Troeth, Manager Government and Industry Affairs at Newmont, says: “IMARC helps Newmont connect with industry peers, stay abreast of the latest developments and hear from other global mining leaders on best practice and fresh perspectives. As the world’s largest gold miner and a substantial producer of copper and other metals, forums like IMARC create a larger arena for the contest of ideas so we can learn from each other and build a bigger and better picture of our operating environment.”
Kimberley Lim, Field Marketing, Mining Division at Hexagon and a long-time IMARC participant, says: “I have been involved in IMARC nearly from its inception and have seen its growth to become Australia’s leading industry event. The focus was clear from the outset: to become the platform for important industry discussion. The IMARC team is incredibly passionate about connecting key mining leaders, technology partners, and the broader mining ecosystem to work towards a sustainable mining future, both in terms of ESG and the continued longevity of the industry as a whole.”

Instrumental in Achieving Core Business Objectives

For many organisations, IMARC serves as a catalyst in driving core business objectives. From unveiling cutting-edge technology to forming international partnerships, companies have leveraged the conference to align their strategies with industry trends. As a result, many organisations have achieved significant progress in areas such as operational efficiency, sustainability, and workforce development.

Ms Lim emphasises the unique dual role of IMARC in shaping the future of mining: “IMARC is a platform to share and learn from each other. When a conference like this brings in the heavy-hitters and industry thought-leaders into one place, we all benefit from the collective. Secondly, IMARC is well-positioned as the leading technology conference for the mining industry, allowing us to collaborate with like-minded customers and partners who are instrumental in our technology development.”

Global Leaders Driving Industry Solutions

One of IMARC’s greatest strengths is its ability to bring together leading figures from not just mining, METS and finance, but other across the globe, including space exploration, AI and robotics. This access to world-leading experts has accelerated the identification and implementation of solutions to the mining sector’s most pressing challenges.

Mr Troeth notes: “As the global mining industry moves to reduce its environmental impact, embrace new technologies and support local communities, IMARC continues to play a crucial role in showcasing best practice, challenging industry thinking and encouraging new perspectives. IMARC drives insightful conversations and valuable reflections on responsible mining and how mining can continue to meet the growing and changing needs of modern society.”

IMARC is also an important marketplace, with resource-rich countries using it to showcase their capabilities and opportunities to collaborate and invest. This is exemplified by Canada's approach to IMARC, with John Williams Trade Commissioner Mining Sector at Global Affairs Canada saying the event is a valuable opportunity to showcase Canada’s attraction as an investment destination.

“IMARC allows us to present our solutions to make mining more efficient, sustainable, and smart on an international stage,' he said. 'It attracts key investors by offering a competitive value proposition and showcases the role of leading mining nations in driving the future of the industry. IMARC’s global reach amplifies these opportunities, making it an essential event for those seeking to understand and invest in the next generation of mining advancements."

As the industry pushes toward decarbonisation, IMARC has been an important forum for nations such as Canada to showcase how the mining sector benefits from competitive tax policies, free-trade agreements, and strong government support and accelerated the development and deployment of sustainable technologies.

Accelerating Conversations on First Nations Engagement and Diversity

While the rights and roles of First Nations communities have become critical issues for the mining industry globally in recent years, IMARC has been championing these global challenges since its first meeting in Melbourne 11 years ago.

As the 2024 program shows, IMARC puts these important conversations around First Nations engagement and diversity in the workplace front and centre on the conference program. These discussions have not only highlighted the importance of inclusivity but have also accelerated the implementation of initiatives aimed at fostering stronger relationships with Indigenous communities around the world and, more broadly, promoting greater inclusion and diversity in the workforce.

CEO of the Australia-Latin America Business Council, Kim Prior notes: “We are delighted with the way IMARC has consistently pushed for dialogue around First Nations engagement and diversity. The world can learn a lot from the policies and strategies put in place throughout Central America to help break the cycle of disadvantage with First Nations communities. By spotlighting these topics, the event has encouraged companies and government to adopt world-best practices that are more inclusive, respectful, and beneficial for all stakeholders.”
Ms Lim says: “I am very aware there has been deliberate and considerable effort to improve the engagement and diversity of our First Nations stakeholder groups. This is reflected in the conference agenda and promotions on social media.”

As IMARC enters its second decade, it remains committed to driving positive change and shaping the future of the mining and resources industries. The conference continues to evolve, ensuring that the discussions, innovations, and collaborations that take place today will lead to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the sector.

For further information or interviews with speakers contact the IMARC Media Team at pr@imarcglobal.com


Source

imarcresource investing
The Conversation (0)
IMARC

Two years of toil has us at new tech tipping point: A conversation with ABB’s Joachim Braun

‘We cannot wait for the perfect solution when we have the tools to make a real difference today’


Keep reading...Show less
Lode Resources Limited

Advanced High-Grade Antimony & Silver Project Aquisition

Lode Resources Ltd (ASX:LDR) (“Lode”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a heads of agreement to acquire 100% of the Montezuma Antimony Project located in Tasmanian’s premier West Coast Mining Province. This project includes a high-grade antimony-silver-lead deposit with initial development, advanced metallurgy, significant mining equipment and beneficiation infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has raised $500,000 from professional and sophisticated investors (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Australia’s International Mining Week: IMARC Sideline Events Unveiled

Next week, the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC) 2024 will open its doors at the ICC Sydney, bringing together the mining industry's entire value chain.


Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Justinian Cu-Au Prospect Extended Over 3km with 5.3g/t Au and Cu to 16%

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest soil sampling and follow-up rock chip results from the Company’s Ti-Tree project. Review of soil sampling data from the program started earlier in the year has identified several new targets (Justinian) and/or extensions to existing prospects (Crawford in the west of the project area) and possible extensions to Coo Creek.

Keep reading...Show less
Ausquest limited

Prospective IOCG Target Identified at the Coober Pedy Copper Project, SA

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that detailed gravity over a regional magnetic/gravity target within its Coober Pedy Project in South Australia has confirmed a potential iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) target(s) near the north-eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, approximately 100km north-west of the Prominent Hill Copper-Gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Uranium Investing

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse

×