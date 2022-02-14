Precious MetalsInvesting News

Trading resumes in: Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: AWE All Issues: Yes Resumption : 8:00 2152022 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on ...

Trading resumes in:

Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AWE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 2/15/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c1929.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thunderstruck ResourcesTSXV:AWESilver Investing
AWE:CA
Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources

Overview

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstuck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Australian Businessman Ian Gandel has made a strategic investment into Thunderstruck Resources and looks to play an integral role in the company as it continues to advance its Fijian precious and base metal assets to bring value to shareholders.

"We are humbled to have attracted an investor with serial success such as Mr. Gandel. His investment confirms the view that Thunderstuck and Fiji are on the radar of some big players. The strategic relationship, whereby Mr. Gandel will attain a 25% stake in the Company post raising, is one that looks to benefit all shareholders going forward." Thunderstruck President and CEO Bryce Bradley commented. "Adding a proven company builder at this stage of the company's life cycle is invaluable. We look forward to Ian's active involvement as we continue to efficiently grow Thunderstruck through drilling, strategic partnerships and the addition of accretive Fijian land packages."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates on its exploration projects in Fiji:

  • Preliminary results from Liwa indicate the presence of a large mineralized system interpreted to be the top of a porphyry copper-gold system.
  • Full assays from the 2021 exploration program are pending. Initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the presence of anomalous gold in the system.
  • The Company has appointed Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol to Thunderstruck's Board of Directors and as Senior Exploration Manager, in which role he will oversee the Company's exploration programs.

Nicol Appointed to the Board to Oversee Exploration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Resources Announces Exploration Program Results in 50% Expansion of Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Announces Exploration Program Results in 50% Expansion of Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to report the following updates on the exploration work being done on its prospects in Fiji.

"We are wrapping up an encouraging and active year of exploration on our high-grade Liwa gold/silver prospect. We have a great video recently taken from the camp; it really drives home the challenges of exploration in remote areas like Fiji," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley. "Also, in addition to the work done on our Korokayiu copper/zinc property this year, a team has just been deployed to a third property, our Nakoro copper/zinc asset, to conduct a short mapping program on this promising high-grade VMS prospect. They'll be in the field for about two weeks, while the other teams shut down the Liwa and Korokayiu camps in preparation for rainy season, which typically starts in December until April. This schedule provides adequate time to assess the results in preparation for the 2022 exploration season."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AWE

Thunderstruck Announces Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect Exploration Financing

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") to raise up to CDN$750,000.00 for the expanded 2021 drilling and exploration program at our 100% owned Liwa gold and silver prospect in Fiji. The Placement involves the sale of up to 12,500,000 units at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a further common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months. The warrants will be subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.25 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice. Finder's fees may be payable on all or any portion of the Placement, which is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Drilling is underway at our Liwa gold/silver prospect, and the first core has been sent for assay," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley, "Concurrently we're conducting a rock and soil sampling program that will further determine the size and depth of this high-grade precious metals asset. Past sampling programs show a 3km strike length, and the team is working diligently to test these targets at depth."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck's Liwa Gold/Silver Exploration Underway

Thunderstruck's Liwa Gold/Silver Exploration Underway

Drill Core Being Prepared for Assay

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration is underway at our Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji. This will include mapping, sampling and a drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Halt - AWE

IIROC Trading Halt - AWE

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Lights Resources

Northern Lights issues 10.65 million shares to Mirabel

Northern Lights Resources Corp.("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTC:NLRCF) announces that it has issued 10,655,833 common shares of the Company to Mirabel Capital Ltd (the "Investor") under the terms of the convertible security agreement announced May 28, 2021 (the "Conversion Shares"). The Conversion Shares were issued upon the Investor converting US$150,000 of the original US$890,000 principal amount. Please see the NLR announcement of May 28, 2021 for details of the conversion terms.

Following the issue of the Conversion Shares, Northern Lights has 125,722,726 common shares on issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.

Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

In 2021, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 24,000 metric tonnes (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2021. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less
pile of silver coins

VIDEO — David Morgan: Silver Price in 2022, Stock Market Facing Reality Check

David Morgan: Silver Price in 2022, Stock Market Facing Reality Checkyoutu.be

After the positivity seen in 2020, silver took a breather in 2021. What's in store for the metal this year?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Morgan of the Morgan Report said he expects silver to perform better in 2022, breaking through the US$30 per ounce mark to trade in the US$33 range.

While that's a fairly muted forecast, he pointed out that higher levels are certainly possible — for example, if there is a black swan event. In fact, he noted that the Morgan Report's David H. Smith is calling for US$50 silver this year.

Keep reading...Show less
What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although it continues to display its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market for the precious metal is on its way.

Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are beginning to make price forecasts and ask themselves, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for silver to rise. Read on for a look at how silver has moved historically, and what that could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×