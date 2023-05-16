BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cleantech Power CORP.

NEO Exchange Symbol: PWWR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/16/c8879.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cleantech PowerNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
Cleantech Power

Cleantech Power


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order (" NP 12-203 "). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings ") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the " Default Announcement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Updates on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol and GENIUS Energy Hub Letter of Intent

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Updates on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol and GENIUS Energy Hub Letter of Intent

Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), previously named Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp., (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company now trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol " E43 " and the securities identification number (in German: "Wertpapierkennnummer" or WKN) " A3EEHV ". Additionally, PWWR is pleased to announced that it has progressed with its previously announced Letter of Intent by acquiring the Genius AI electric breaker panel (" GENIUS Energy Hub ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF ) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has applied to the NEO Exchange (the " Exchange "), to amend the terms of 44,163,554 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placements of units which closed on April 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and May 7, 2021 (" Warrant Amendments ").

The Warrants are currently due to expire on May 7, 2023 and the Company has applied to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to August 7, 2023. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.20. The Company does not view the Warrant Amendments as material and therefore, disinterested shareholder approval is not required pursuant to the policies of the Exchange, and the Exchange has accepted the extension. The Warrant Amendments were passed unanimously by the board of directors of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

The Company Hits Milestone Having Delivered to Amazon Over 20,000 3D Models

Company Continues To See Global Surge in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Business

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers plans to release its First Quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18 at 5:00pm ET. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

~Regained gross margin, taking action to improve operating leverage~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the completion of the previously-announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Under the terms of the sale, unchanged from those previously announced , BlackBerry received $170 million in cash at closing.

The transaction included the sale of approximately 32,000 non-core patents and applications, and excluded those necessary to support BlackBerry's current core business operations. BlackBerry has retained all existing revenue generating agreements, and approximately 2,000, primarily standards essential, patents relating to mobile devices. The transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-completes-patent-sale-transaction-301822492.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a sales pipeline of over $1.4MM in potential enterprise contracts, representing a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue to build its pipeline for sales opportunities throughout the year with a goal of exiting 2023 with a $10mill pipeline going into 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

Nextech3D.ai is a Preferred 3D Model Supplier for Amazon

Nextech3D.ai Now Approved for Amazon Exclusive "Early Access" Program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

