IBM Ventures Invests in Leena AI to Accelerate Agentic AI Across the Enterprise Back Office

Strategic investment backs Leena AI's AI Colleague platform as enterprises move from AI assistants to autonomous AI agents for HR, IT and Finance operations
Leena AI, the enterprise agentic AI company, today announced a strategic investment from IBM Ventures, the venture capital arm of IBM (NYSE: IBM). The investment will support Leena AI's growth as enterprise demand rises for AI agents that run back-office processes end to end rather than simply answer questions.
Leena AI's AI Colleague platform deploys autonomous AI agents that resolve employee requests, execute multi-step workflows and act across the systems large enterprises already run in HR, IT and Finance, including SAP, Workday, Salesforce, Oracle and ServiceNow. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for three consecutive years, Leena AI today automates more than 500 global enterprises.
"Enterprises are done experimenting with AI that talks. They want AI that does: agents that own a process, do the job and close the loop inside the systems they already own," said Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Leena AI. "IBM has spent decades earning the trust of the world's largest organizations. Backing from IBM Ventures is a strong signal that agentic AI for the back office is ready for that scale, and we are proud to build toward it with IBM."
IBM Ventures invests in early- and growth-stage companies building the next generation of enterprise technology across AI, security and quantum computing, with a focus on companies whose capabilities complement IBM's portfolio and serve the needs of IBM's global enterprise clients.
"What stood out with Leena AI is its focus on the back office, where agentic AI meets real operational complexity across HR, IT and Finance," said Emily Fontaine, Global Head of IBM Ventures. "Leena AI's approach complements IBM's work in AI orchestration and governance, and we look forward to supporting the team as it scales."
The investment joins Leena AI's existing backers, including Greycroft and Bessemer Venture Partners.
About Leena AI
Leena AI is an enterprise agentic AI company headquartered in New York. Its AI Colleague platform deploys autonomous AI agents that automate business processes across HR, IT and Finance, integrating with the enterprise systems companies already run. Leena AI serves more than 500 enterprises globally. Learn more at leena.ai.
Media contact
Leena AI: Yacob Girma, VP, Strategy, yacob.girma@leena.ai
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SOURCE Leena AI