Hut 8 Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2025 before the market opens on November 4, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
To register for the webcast, use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/k2e8ay7nVpb. To join by telephone, dial 1 (888) 880-3330 ten minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers may dial 1 (646) 357-8766.
Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications
The Company expects to make available on its website materials designed to accompany the discussion of its results, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, hut8.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of energy capacity under management and 1,530 megawatts of energy capacity under development across 19 sites in the United States and Canada: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas; five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario; four power generation assets in Ontario; one non-operational site in Alberta; and four sites under development across Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois. For more information, visit hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.
Contacts
Hut 8 Investor Relations
Sue Ennis
ir@hut8.com
Hut 8 Public Relations
Gautier Lemyze-Young
media@hut8.com
