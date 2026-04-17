Hut 8 Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq, TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the market opens on May 6, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
To register for the webcast, use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/nqBKZeqZERG.
Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications
For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, hut8.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies such as AI, high-performance computing, and ASIC compute. The Company develops, commercializes, and operates industrial-scale energy and data center infrastructure through a power-first, innovation-driven approach. For more information, visit hut8.com.
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SOURCE Hut 8 Corp.