Humanoid Global Portfolio Company HowToRobot Powers AutomationFinder, Launched by Robotics Australia Group

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on humanoid robotics and embodied AI, notes the launch of AutomationFinder.com.au by Robotics Australia Group ("RAG"), Australia's national peak body for robotics, automation and physical AI. The platform is powered by HowToRobot, a Humanoid Global portfolio company.Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest in HowToRobot through its US$75,000 participation in HowToRobot's Series A financing, announced on February 26, 2026. Humanoid Global also serves on HowToRobot's advisory board pursuant to a two-year advisory agreement under which it provides strategic advice to HowToRobot for no monetary compensation. Humanoid Global does not control or operate HowToRobot and is not a party to the arrangement between HowToRobot and RAG.RAG launched AutomationFinder.com.au on September 1, 2026 as a vendor-neutral platform intended to help Australian businesses identify automation opportunities, prepare supplier-ready project briefs, assess feasibility and cost, compare potential solutions and connect with automation providers.According to RAG, the platform draws on more than 600 real automation projects and combines HowToRobot's technology and methodology, including its global network of more than 20,000 automation suppliers, of which up to 500 are in Australia, with RAG's industry knowledge, relationships and local reach. RAG has described the partnership as HowToRobot's first country-wide licensed deployment."We believe a national licence is a meaningful step for HowToRobot," said Sunny Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Humanoid Global. "Helping a business work out what is worth automating, and who can deliver it, is often the hardest part of adoption. We're glad to support the HowToRobot team as an investor and advisor."
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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.
Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.
Learn more: https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/
For further information, please contact:
Sunny Ray
Chief Executive Officer
finance@humanoidglobal.ai
info@humanoidglobal.ai
(604) 602-0001
CSE:ROBO
OTCQB:RBOHF
FWB:0XM1
ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT
Sunny Ray
Chief Executive Officer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated adoption, use, development and expansion of AutomationFinder.com.au; the anticipated benefits and functionality of the platform; HowToRobot's ability to support and expand its licensing model, supplier network and international operations; the anticipated demand for automation planning, sourcing and related services; and the Company's expectations regarding its investment in and advisory relationship with HowToRobot.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that HowToRobot and RAG will continue to operate and support AutomationFinder.com.au substantially as described; that the relationship between HowToRobot and RAG will continue; that market demand for automation-related services will develop as anticipated; and that HowToRobot will have sufficient capital, personnel, technology, suppliers and commercial partners to pursue its business objectives. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect.
The Company holds a minority equity interest in HowToRobot and serves on its advisory board, and therefore has a financial interest in HowToRobot's success. Readers should consider this interest when evaluating the information in this news release.
Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that AutomationFinder.com.au may not achieve anticipated user, supplier or commercial adoption; the risk that the platform may not deliver anticipated functionality, benefits or market acceptance; the risk that the relationship between HowToRobot and RAG may be modified, suspended or terminated; risks relating to HowToRobot's ability to scale its licensing model, platform, supplier network and international operations; technology, cybersecurity, data security and intellectual property risks; the risk that automation projects may not proceed or achieve anticipated benefits; competition; regulatory changes; general economic and market conditions; and risks relating to the Company's reliance on portfolio companies in which it holds minority interests and over which it has no control.
Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Certain information regarding HowToRobot, RAG and AutomationFinder.com.au has been derived from RAG's September 1, 2026 public announcement and other publicly available materials. Humanoid Global has not independently verified this information. The Company is not the operating company and is not a party to the licensing arrangement, customer relationships or other operating activities described in this news release, and nothing in this news release should be read as suggesting that the Company itself has entered into or achieved any such arrangement.