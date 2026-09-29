Humanoid Global Highlights MBody AI's Completion of Nasdaq Transaction and Commercial Robotics Deployment at Mohegan Sun

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in humanoid robotics and embodied artificial intelligence ("AI"), is pleased to highlight recent corporate and commercial developments announced by MBody AI Ltd. ("MBody AI") (Nasdaq: MBAI), a portfolio company in which Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest.MBody AI announced that, on August 26, 2026, Check-Cap Ltd. completed its business combination with MBody AI Corp. Under the transaction, MBody AI Corp. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Check-Cap, and Check-Cap shareholders approved a corporate name change to MBody AI Ltd. The combined company continues to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MBAI.MBody AI further announced the closing, on August 27, 2026, of an underwritten public offering of 1,538,462 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $6.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately 10.0 million before underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The underwriter was granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 230,769 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less applicable underwriting discounts and commissions.Separately, on September 9, 2026, MBody AI announced that it had completed a proof-of-concept deployment of autonomous robotic systems at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to MBody AI, the systems continued operating following the conclusion of the pilot and transitioned to a paid commercial agreement with Mohegan Sun.MBody AI has stated that its robots operated across Mohegan Sun's gaming floor and conference centre, including full day and evening shifts, and performed repetitive and time-sensitive tasks. MBody AI further stated that the deployment is managed through its "MBody AI Orchestrator," a hardware-agnostic platform intended to coordinate robot fleets across sites and use cases.According to MBody AI, Mohegan Sun has indicated its intention to expand the deployment under a multi-year subscription arrangement later in 2026. Any such expansion remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between MBody AI and Mohegan Sun."The completion of MBody AI's business combination and financing represents an important transition for the company as it advances its embodied-AI and autonomous-robotics strategy as a Nasdaq-listed issuer," said Sunny Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Humanoid Global. "We believe the paid commercial deployment at Mohegan Sun provides an additional operating example of MBody AI's approach to converting robotics deployments into recurring commercial relationships. Humanoid Global continues to monitor and support the progress of its portfolio companies while maintaining disciplined minority-investment positions."Humanoid Global does not control or operate MBody AI and is not a party to MBody AI's arrangement with Mohegan Sun, its business combination with Check-Cap, or its public offering. The Company holds securities of MBody AI and, subject to applicable securities laws, may acquire or dispose of such securities from time to time.Humanoid Global invests in companies supporting the commercial adoption of robotics, automation and embodied AI across the global economy.
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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.
Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.
Learn more:
https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/
For further information, please contact:
Sunny Ray
Chief Executive Officer
finance@humanoidglobal.ai
info@humanoidglobal.ai
(604) 602-0001
CSE:ROBO
OTCQB:RBOHF
FWB:0XM1
ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT
Sunny Ray
Chief Executive Officer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated expansion, timing, scope, terms and commercial benefits of MBody AI's deployment at Mohegan Sun; the potential negotiation and execution of a multi-year subscription agreement or other expansion arrangement between MBody AI and Mohegan Sun; the continuation, renewal or extension of MBody AI's commercial engagement at Mohegan Sun; MBody AI's ability to convert proof-of-concept or pilot deployments into commercial operations; MBody AI's ability to deploy, operate, scale and commercialize its autonomous robotics systems and fleet-orchestration platform; the anticipated use of proceeds from MBody AI's public offering; and the Company's expectations regarding its investment in MBody AI.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that MBody AI's commercial engagement with Mohegan Sun will continue substantially as anticipated; the parties will be able to negotiate and execute any proposed expansion agreement on acceptable terms; MBody AI will have sufficient capital, personnel, technology, equipment, commercial partners and other resources to support its current and future deployments; MBody AI will be able to maintain its Nasdaq listing and comply with applicable regulatory requirements; and market conditions and demand for autonomous robotics and embodied-AI solutions will remain supportive. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The Company holds a minority equity interest in MBody AI and therefore has a financial interest in MBody AI's success and the market price of its securities; readers should consider this interest when evaluating the forward-looking information contained herein. Humanoid Global does not control or operate MBody AI, is not a party to MBody AI's arrangement with Mohegan Sun, business combination or public offering, and has no control over the negotiation, execution, terms or performance of any MBody AI commercial agreement.
Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that no expansion agreement is entered into with Mohegan Sun, or that any such agreement is entered into on different terms or at a different time than anticipated; the risk that MBody AI's existing commercial engagement at Mohegan Sun is modified, suspended, terminated or not renewed; the risk that MBody AI's autonomous robotic systems or orchestration platform may not perform as expected or achieve commercial acceptance; risks relating to technology performance, systems integration, safety, cybersecurity, data security, maintenance, operational reliability and customer acceptance; risks that MBody AI may require additional capital or may not be able to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks associated with MBody AI's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued-listing requirements and other applicable regulatory requirements; customer-concentration, commercialization and competition risks; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies; general business, economic, financial and market conditions; and risks related to the Company's reliance on portfolio companies in which it holds minority interests and over which it does not have control.
Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Certain information in this news release regarding MBody AI, its business combination with Check-Cap, its public offering, its autonomous robotics systems, the MBody AI Orchestrator and its deployment at Mohegan Sun has been derived from MBody AI's public announcements and other publicly available sources. Humanoid Global has not independently verified this information. The Company is not the operating company and is not a party to the business combination, public offering, commercial arrangement, customer relationship or other operating activities described in this news release.