Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2026 Results

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2026 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 results.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast
 
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-833-752-3516 or 647-846-8185
   

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter of 2026 results before the market open on Thursday, November 12, 2026 and post it on the Company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Cactus project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs
(416) 362-8181
investor.relations@hudbay.com


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