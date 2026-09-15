HP Redefines the Mobile Workstation for the Era of Agentic AI

News Highlights:
- The new HP ZBook Ultra G3a, a thin-and-light 16-inch mobile workstation, supports advanced workloads, including up to 300B-parameter LLMs locally, with up to 192GB unified memory and 160GB dedicated to the VRAM, enabling users to simultaneously run multi-agent and professional AI workflows.
- Perplexity Computer comes preloaded, including supported integration for Autodesk Revit, helping professionals apply AI to defined tasks without starting from an empty prompt box.
HP Inc. today announced the HP ZBook Ultra G3a, a new mobile workstation designed from the ground up to serve as a personal AI factory for professionals. Powered by AMD and enhanced by Perplexity, the HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16" combines workstation-class performance, local AI capabilities, and intelligent workflow experiences for demanding professional environments.
As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, professionals still face fragmented tools, disconnected applications, and complex setup requirements. HP is addressing that gap by bringing together AMD-powered local performance, Perplexity Computer to complete end-to-end work, and Autodesk®ii application support in one mobile workstation built for professional use.
"Professionals need AI experiences that are powerful, reliable, and integrated into the way they work," said Jim Nottingham, Senior Vice President and Division President, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. "With the HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16", HP is bringing a local AI factory and workflow-ready tools together to help customers apply agentic AI to their most demanding work."
Local AI performance, engineered with AMD
HP and AMD co-engineered the HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16" to support large local AI models, AI agents, and professional applications in a thin-and-light mobile form factor. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 and up to 192 GB of unified memory, this single-chip system helps professionals design, build, analyze, and run AI locally without moving work to a larger system or relying on the cloud for every task.
"Together, HP and AMD are ushering in the era of Personal AI, where extraordinary AI power moves from the data center into the hands of professionals. For years, the most powerful AI has lived in the cloud," said Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "Now, with up to 192GB of unified memory and the ability to run models up to 300 billion parameters locally, that power is right beside you, working alongside you and your most demanding applications. The new ZBook shows what's possible when AI becomes truly personal, giving people the freedom to explore bigger ideas, solve harder problems, and bring their most ambitious ideas to life."
This on-device approach can help organizations reduce cloud dependency and manage inference costs, while giving professionals more control over performance, latency, privacy, and where work runs.
Agentic AI, ready for professional workflows
The HP ZBook Ultra is engineered to run large local models, AI agents, and demanding professional applications at the same time. Ready-to-use workflow tools help customers apply AI to defined tasks without requiring teams to assemble hardware, models, connectors, prompts, and instructions on their own.
"Professionals shouldn't have to build their own AI stack to put their workstation to work," said Ryan Foutty, Vice President of Business at Perplexity. "With HP, we're bringing them Portable Computer, a mode of Personal Computer that runs AI models, agents, and tools on the device. Work starts locally, and when a step needs frontier intelligence, users can choose to bring in a cloud model without starting over. Businesses get the benefits of local AI without giving up access to the cloud or control over when they use it."
HP and Perplexity are enabling professionals to use AI more effectively with the applications they already rely on. Powered by Perplexity Portable Computer for Windows's MCP Connector to Autodesk Revit®, customers can use local, on-device AI alongside their project data, keeping proprietary data on-device and minimizing cloud token costs. This helps professionals spend less time selecting tools, finding instructions, and writing prompts, and more time designing, creating, and solving problems. Additionally, Perplexity and HP have co-developed task-based Skills exclusively available to HP customers, designed to help users offload repetitive tasks and spend more time doing the work they enjoy.
Mobile workstation performance for advanced workloads
Built for all-day productivity on the go, the HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16" gives architects, engineers, designers, and technical teams workstation-class performance in a highly mobile design starting at 4.2 lbs. and 17.9 mm thin. A new thermal design delivers up to 81.8% higher TDPiii, enabling up to 100W of performance for advanced workloads away from the desk.
- Run complex AI models, agents, and advanced workloads simultaneously, including up to 300B-parameter LLMs locally, powered by AMD Radeon™ integrated graphics with up to 192GB unified memory, 160GB dedicated VRAM, and 55 TOPS NPU.
- Support demanding design and visualization workflows, including Autodesk Revit 2027, Autodesk 3ds Max, and Chaos Enscape visualization.
- Stay productive beyond Wi-Fi with secure 5G through HP Go connectivity.
- Extend device life and simplify serviceability with an easily IT-replaceable keyboard and design features built for long-term use.
A more controlled path for IT
IT leaders are being asked to support AI adoption while managing cost, security, and governance. The HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16" is a new anchor in HP's broader agentic AI portfolio, alongside HP ZGX Nano, HP ZGX Fury, HP Boost, and HP Remote System Controller, giving IT teams a more controlled path to scale local AI.
In addition, HP's new Local AI Value Calculator, available on HP.com will bring HP Z workstations customers a clear understanding of how moving AI workloads from the cloud to local devices can lower costs, provide valuable insight into performance, and help deliver faster return on investment for everyday AI use.
By supporting local inference, large memory capacity, elastic scaling, and longer device life, HP gives organizations greater flexibility as AI models, frameworks, and workflows evolve.
Pricing and availability
The HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16" is expected to be available in October 2026. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.
i Based on HP's internal analysis of competitive laptop PCs with AMD, Intel, Apple, and Qualcomm processors and configurable discrete or internal graphics as of August 2026. Most capable local agentic laptop PC based on the highest available graphics memory (VRAM) capacity among compared systems. Higher VRAM capacity may support larger local AI models and execution of multiple local AI agents, depending on configuration, model size, software, and workload.
ii Autodesk, Revit, and 3ds Max are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
iii Up to 81% (actual 81.8%) higher TDP compared to the ZBook Ultra G1a with a max TDP of 55W and ZBook Ultra G3a with a max TDP of 100W
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4db9b4ed-6a22-48b0-b0b9-05fd085163f7
Media Contacts HP Media Relations: MediaRelations@hp.com HP.com/go/newsroom