Honeywell Technologies Unveils New EBI, Fire and Life Safety and Security Innovations That Bring More Intelligent, Autonomous Operations to Buildings

Accelerate 2026 showcases new AI-powered building intelligence via EBI One, as well as the expansion of Honeywell Technologies' fire and life safety product capabilities for early detection, nuisance alarm reduction and smarter responses
Additional innovations set to be introduced throughout 2027 include a new LenelS2 Adaptive Intelligence Suite for building security and a next-generation Niagara framework
Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) today introduced a set of new AI-powered building automation offerings, including EBI One, fire and life safety, and security innovations at Accelerate 2026, its largest-ever industry event with more than 2,000 customers and partners. The new technologies are designed to help building owners and operators modernize infrastructure, improve safety and efficiency and accelerate the transition from automation to autonomy with practical, AI-driven features.
"Buildings are at an inflection point with owners and operators being asked to manage increasingly complex environments, often with fewer skilled resources," said Juan Picon, president and CEO of Honeywell Technologies Building Automation. "Customers today need more than connected systems and volumes of data. Instead, they need technologies that turn information into actionable intelligence, simplify operations and enable better decisions."
Picon continued, "At Accelerate 2026, we're demonstrating how Honeywell Technologies is combining decades of building automation expertise with AI and advanced technologies to help customers address these challenges and accelerate the transition to autonomous building operations."
Honeywell Technologies is introducing several new technologies and expanded capabilities across building operations, fire and life safety and security at Accelerate 2026 and beyond:
- EBI One brings AI-powered intelligence to building operations. EBI One is a new command and control platform that draws on the AI-powered intelligence of Honeywell Technologies Forge Cognition to continuously assess outcomes and inform operator actions to improve efficiency and safety. Built on Honeywell Technologies' decades of Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) experience across more than 30,000 buildings, it provides operators with conversational AI operations, intelligent alarm assistance and open integration capabilities designed to simplify operations and help improve safety and efficiency. Click here to view the full release on the launch at Accelerate 2026.
- New fire and life safety capabilities support earlier detection and smarter response. Honeywell Technologies is introducing low level carbon monoxide (CO) monitoring that provides immediate concentration visibility and trend analysis; System Sensor Distinguish detector technology that differentiates fire signatures from conditions such as steam, dust and mist to reduce unwanted nuisance alarms; and Incident Command , a software application that brings incident information, unit accountability, operational procedures, and most critically, live data on the evolving conditions within the connected building into a single operational view. Together, these innovations help provide earlier insight into potential risk and developing conditions, reduce nuisance alarms, and improve incident response, helping create safer environments for building occupants and emergency responders. Click here to view the full release on the launch at Accelerate 2026.
- Expanded AI-powered security capabilities help teams prioritize, manage risk and respond faster. With the upcoming release of LenelS2 Adaptive Intelligence Suite , Honeywell Technologies will bring operators AI-weighted alarm management, alarm contextualization, natural-language reporting, unified dashboards, anomaly detection and guided workflows, all designed to reduce alarm fatigue and improve situational awareness. The suite layers contextual AI onto existing platforms, starting with LenelS2 OnGuard to help customers modernize security operations while preserving existing investments. The new suite is expected to be unveiled at ISC West in early 2027.
- Next generation Niagara framework creates a foundation for increasingly autonomous buildings . Niagara 5, the new generation of the industry-standard Niagara framework, serves as the engine that enables systems from any building or vendor to connect across HVAC, fire, security, access control, lighting and energy. The trusted, open and contextualized view of all building system assets, combined with Forge Cognition intelligence, reduces engineering and commissioning efforts and helps building owners, system integrators and operators accelerate the transition from connected buildings to increasingly autonomous operations. The new Niagara framework is expected to be unveiled at AHR in early 2027.
Together, these innovations demonstrate how Honeywell Technologies combines AI-powered decision support, advanced detection, connected infrastructure and modern building management platforms to help buildings move from automated systems to increasingly autonomous operations.
Honeywell Technologies is already leading the industry transition from automation to autonomy, through Forge Cognition, an agentic AI and simulation platform it recently launched in collaboration with NVIDIA and Dell Technologies. The platform combines real-time digital twins with AI capabilities to help operators understand facility conditions, anticipate issues and coordinate actions across connected systems. In a co-creation deployment at NVIDIA's headquarters in Santa Clara, Forge Cognition demonstrated an average reduction of 90% in unnecessary alerts, enabling operations teams to focus on what matters most. This co-creation work also identified a potential reduction of up to 10% in energy and utility consumption.
Accelerate 2026 brings this vision to life through executive keynotes, customer-led discussions, hands-on demonstrations and an immersive Innovation Hub showcasing real-world building applications across hospitality, data centers, semiconductors, energy and utilities, commercial buildings, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, government and education.
For more information about Accelerate 2026, visit the event website .
For more information on Honeywell Technologies Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com .
About Honeywell Technologies
Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom .
Source: Honeywell Technologies
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Micah.Lillard@Honeywell.com