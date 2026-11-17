Security modernization initiative upgrades 161 controller panels, supporting more than 3,000 doors and 300,000 cardholders, while maintaining uninterrupted operations
Honeywell Technologies ( NASDAQ: HON ) today announced that its LenelS2 OnGuard platform was used as the foundation to modernize the campus-wide access control infrastructure at Vanderbilt Health (VH), a leading academic health system serving thousands of staff, patients and visitors every day.
As healthcare organizations face growing operational complexity and evolving security requirements, physical security systems are increasingly becoming part of broader business and operational strategies. At VH, the modernization project upgrading 161 controller panels supporting more than 3,000 secured doors and more than 300,000 cardholders will strengthen security, streamline access management across facilities, IT and security teams, and lay the groundwork for integration with operational systems, improving operational efficiency and system resiliency.
"With critical infrastructure becoming more connected and complex, healthcare organizations are looking for ways to strengthen security systems while still being agile," said Ewa Pigna, president, Security and Access Solutions for Honeywell Technologies Building Automation. "Access control has evolved beyond managing doors and credentials, to now help improve visibility, support more efficient workflows and integrate security with day-to-day operations to create a foundation for long-term resilience. The work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center reflects that broader transformation taking place across the healthcare industry."
"Maintaining a secure, reliable environment is essential to supporting our patients, staff and visitors every day," said Jason Wade, Senior IT Systems Analyst for Vanderbilt Health. "This initiative allowed us to modernize critical security infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted operations across our facilities. Beyond strengthening security, the project provides our teams with improved visibility, more efficient access management and a stronger foundation for supporting the evolving needs of our organization."
Completed in collaboration with Honeywell Technologies channel partner StoneOne, the medical center's OnGuard environment was updated, following system improvements that allowed for new versions to be installed when available all while maintaining uninterrupted hospital operations. The modernized system also expanded browser-based access for most users, enabled mobile tools for field technicians and supported the ongoing transition from legacy magnetic-stripe badges to HID iCLASS credentials. Additionally, all newly installed readers utilize OSDP v2 Secure Channel, enabling encrypted communications between readers and access controllers to further strengthen system security.
For more than 20 years, VH has relied on Honeywell Technologies' LenelS2 OnGuard platform as its primary access control system. As the organization expanded and security requirements evolved, VH modernized the environment to address legacy infrastructure challenges and better integrate access control into its broader operational framework.
Executed in a live healthcare setting and delivered ahead of its original six-week timeline, VH migrated its virtualized data center to a modern architecture, improving system availability, reporting, redundancy and visibility. It also helps align access privileges with organizational roles and supports stronger integration between security and operational systems.
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About Honeywell Technologies
Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom .
Source: Honeywell Technologies
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