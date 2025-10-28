HONEYWELL INTRODUCES NEW, INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY THAT PRODUCES LOW-COST, HIGH QUALITY RENEWABLE FUELS FROM BIOMASS

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today introduced a breakthrough technology that converts agricultural and forestry waste into ready-to-use renewable fuels for hard-to-abate sectors, such as the maritime industry. The technology produces lower-carbon marine fuel, gasoline and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from inexpensive and abundant biomass sources like wood chips and crop residues.

For ship operators, these ready-to-use or "drop-in" fuels provide a cost-effective and lower-carbon alternative to traditional heavy fuel oil. With higher energy density than many current biofuel alternatives, this renewable marine fuel can extend a vessel's range without requiring costly engine upgrades.

"Honeywell continues to drive innovation in the areas that our customers need most," said Ken West, president of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. "The maritime industry has a real need for renewable fuels that are immediately available and cost effective. Our Biocrude Upgrading processing technology can be delivered in modular form, offering savings from the point of installation through to refining and use." 

Plant and agricultural waste can be converted into lower carbon biocrude at the feedstock collection sites, which keeps transport costs low. Honeywell's new process technology enables biocrude to then be refined at major facilities to produce marine fuel, gasoline or SAF. This helps solve long-standing challenges with converting biocrudes into fuels with performance comparable to conventional fuel.

Biocrude Upgrading process technology can be delivered in the form of a prefabricated modular plant. As a result, Honeywell can help customers reduce risk and accelerate project timelines by simplifying site construction activity.

The introduction of Honeywell's Biocrude Upgrading process technology comes as shipping companies seek to reduce their carbon footprints due to customer demands and regulatory drivers. Since the 1960s, heavy fuel oil—residual products from the refining of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene—has been the principal energy source for the maritime sector and a main source of its roughly 3% contribution of global greenhouse gas emissions1.

For more than a decade, Honeywell has provided process technologies for renewable and alternative fuels using various feedstocks. The new Biocrude Upgrading technology is complementary to its renewable fuels portfolio, which includes EcofiningTM, Ethanol to Jet technology, Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Unicracking™ technology and UOP eFining™, a process that converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into e-fuels. Learn more about Honeywell's renewable fuels portfolio here: https://uop.honeywell.com/en/industry-solutions/renewable-fuels.

About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

