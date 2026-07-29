HLS Therapeutics to Host Q2 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS,OTC:HLTRF), announces that it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer; John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Walsh, Chief Commercial Officer. Slides to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via webcast.

CONFERENCE ID: 73365
DATE: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET
WEBCAST LINK: https://app.webinar.net/r71WPd4Pl5Y 
TRADITIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-699-1199 or 1-416-945-7677
RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4f4NScC     
TAPED REPLAY: 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450
REPLAY CODE: 73365#

The taped replay will be available for seven days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com.

ABOUT HLS Therapeutics INC.
Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com 

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/29/c6226.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

HLS TherapeuticsHLS:CCTSX:HLS
HLS:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

gold investing

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

precious metals investing

Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

gold investing

Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report

antimony investing

SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT

gold investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

silver investing

Steve Penny: Silver at Key Inflection Point, What's Next for Price?