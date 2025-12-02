Highmark Inc. extends partnership with CGI to enhance and strengthen claim payment programs and drive innovation

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with Highmark Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, one of the largest integrated health organizations in the United States. This renewed agreement builds on over a decade of successful collaboration, enabling Highmark to continue advancing its payment integrity goals through the proprietary CGI.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fsolutions%2Fproper-pay&a=CGI+ProperPay%C2%AE" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CGI ProperPay® platform.

Under the new contract, CGI will deliver enhanced data analytics and recovery audit capabilities that support Highmark's enterprise-wide claims review initiatives. The partnership has already demonstrated sustained success, including year-over-year improvement in recoveries, reduced false positives, and a 98% uphold rate on audit findings.

"CGI's innovation continues to increase identified overpayments year over year," said Kurt Spear, Vice President of Financial Investigation and Provider Review at Highmark. "Our ability to effectively address claim billing errors has been tremendously strengthened by our partnership with CGI. They have been a trusted and reliable advisor to Highmark in our collective efforts toward claims payment accuracy."

The CGI ProperPay platform plays a central role in the Highmark initiative, providing advanced audit capabilities that leverage predictive modeling, case selection optimization, and continuous refinement of audit concepts. As a result, Highmark has seen a measurable increase in average savings per review on inpatient claims while maintaining operational efficiency and strengthening provider relationships.

"This ongoing partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering meaningful value to healthcare consumers," said Deb Mohapatra, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader at CGI. "We are also excited about the potential to introduce new AI-powered capabilities that will further accelerate outcomes and automate high-volume review workflows."

