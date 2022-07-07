Overview
Mining in Ontario is big business. In 2020, Ontario’s mining industry produced roughly C$10.7 billion worth of minerals, accounting for 24 percent of Canada’s total production value. The importance of the mining industry has helped create a mining-friendly jurisdiction that understands the value of capitalizing on its natural resources. That’s why the Fraser Institute has ranked Ontario among the top 15 jurisdictions worldwide for investment attractiveness.
Additionally, the Canadian government is making a significant push to ramp up the production of critical minerals, including copper, lithium, and aluminum. This push has resulted in more than 31 critical mineral projects in advanced exploration stages in Ontario. Companies targeting these critical minerals contribute to creating a domestic supply chain for the country, meaning offtake won’t likely be an issue.
Heritage Mining is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship project is Drayton-Black Lake
, a strategically assembled district-scale project with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust existing infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with over 100 years of experience working within the natural resources sector.
The Drayton-Black Lake project is a district-scale asset with a rich history, but a single company has never operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth. As a result, Heritage Mining is launching the first systematic exploration program that will identify promising deposits throughout the entire area of this historic region from a low-grade high tonnage perspective.
CEO Peter Schloo stated in a recent webinar, “Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work.”
The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel, and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals.
A veteran management team leads Heritage Mining with over 100 years of combined experience in the mining industry. The team has a proven track record and has overseen transactions exceeding CAD$15 billion. In addition, the management team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.
Company Highlights
- Heritage Mining is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale opportunities in Ontario targeting gold and copper.
- The company’s flagship project, the Drayton-Black Lake project, has strong historical results but has never been systematically explored from a low-grade high tonnage perspective. Heritage is the first company to own the entire area and will conduct a thorough exploration program to identify promising mineralizations.
- Drayton-Black Lake project has existing infrastructure that provides year-round highway access to the property, a significant advantage over other regional projects.
- Heritage Mining’s Contact Bay project contains high-grade copper-gold mineralizations and exposes the company to the critical minerals market that is rapidly growing within Ontario.
- A veteran management team leads the company with 100 years of experience in the mining sector.
Key Projects
Drayton-Black Lake Project
The 14,229-hectare project has received significant historical exploration with over 176 holes drilled that have discovered high-grade gold and copper. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.
Project Highlights:
- Priority Zones Identified: Heritage Mining has identified four priority gold zones with multiple historic high-grade intersections that will guide future exploration programs. These zones are:
- Moretti Zone - Samples up to 1,212 g/t gold
- Split Lake Zone - 0.7m at 14.8 g/t gold
- Shaft Zone - 2m at 14.5 g/t gold
- West Zone - Up to 150.86 g/t gold
- Over 100 Years of Historical Data: Exploration data from the past century is being compiled to create a greater understanding of the area that will rapidly advance the project by guiding future exploration decisions.
- Encouraging Bulk Sampling: Previous bulk samples indicated 8 tonnes at 14 g/t gold and 4 tonnes at 18 g/t gold.
Contact Bay Copper-Gold Project
The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurances. Contact Bay is also located in the mining-friendly province of Ontario. The project is in the exploration phase and targets have been identified for exploratory drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Mineralization Styles: The asset contains a diverse range of mineralizations, including:
- Northeast - Rock sample assayed 0.40 g/t gold and 0.7% copper, sheared and altered gabbro
- Northeast – A 1.2-meter chip channel assayed 4.2 g/t Au
- Platinum and Palladium values up to 0.28g/t
- Priority Targets Identified: Heritage Minerals has three priority drill targets, each with high-grade historic drill intersections that warrant additional follow-up.
Management Team
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA - President, CEO and Director
Peter Schloo holds the CPA, CA and CFA designations with over eight years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations and assurance. He has held senior Executive & Director positions in a number of private companies, a majority in the Precious Metals sector including CFO of Spirit Banner Capital Corp. and VP Corp Dev. and Interim CFO for Ion Energy Ltd. Schloo is also currently a Director of Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (PEMC). His past successes include over C$80M in associated capital raising opportunities involving public and private companies.
Patrick Mohan - Chairman
Patrick Mohan is a 35-year investor relations veteran and is the founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Mohan Group, Inc. Mohan is also on the board of Metals Creek Resources Corp. Previously he occupied the position of President, CEO, Director & Head-Investor Relations at Kitrinor Metals Inc. Mohan’s past successes include the development of the Cote gold Project and the sale of Trelawney Mining & Exploration to IAMGOLD Corp for C$585 million (US$595 million) in cash In 2012.
Wray Carvelas - Director
Wray Carvelas has provided 25 years of visionary leadership, developing and implementing ambitious strategic plans. As a Senior executive at DRA Global he was responsible for the growth and development of the business in both North and South America. The mandate was to grow business in the Americas, both organically and inorganically without any significant capital base. Carvelas also held positions at KBR, ELB, and De Beers, involving management of development, production, and metallurgical (R&D and capital management) responsibilities.
James Fairbairn, CPA, CA - CFO and Director
James Fairbairn is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and management reporting. Fairbairn has served as a senior officer and/or director in both public and privately held companies.
Patrick Sullivan - Corporate Secretary
Patrick Sullivan is a Mining, M&A and Securities lawyer at a national law firm with a decade of experience in the junior mineral exploration sector. He has acted on several significant global mining transactions including South32 Limited’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona Mining, Washington Companies’ $1.2 billion acquisition of Dominion Diamond Corp, and. Hudbay Minerals’ $555 million acquisition of Augusta Resource Corporation. Sullivan also has significant experience advising on mineral stream and royalty finance transactions.
Rick Horne - Geologist
Rick Horne has over 40 years of experience as an Economic Geologist. His experience includes senior roles with Acadian Mining (Atlantic Gold) as Chief Geologist and with Dufferin Gold Mine (Resource Capital Gold) as Chief Geologist and Mine Manager. Horne is an expert in lode gold systems, structural geology and geological mapping spending 22 years with NS Energy and Mines focussing on Bedrock mapping.
Mitchel Lavery, P.Geo
Mitchel Lavery has over 45 years experience in exploration and development of mining projects with a number of junior and major mining companies. Lavery was instrumental in the discovery of the Bell Creek Gold Mine in Timmins, ON; the development and operation of the Joubie Gold Mine, Val-d’Or, QC; and the acquisition and development of the Quebec Lithium property, Lacorne, QC. He is the President and a director of Seahawk Gold Corp. and is a Qualified Person under NI-43-101 regulations.