



The Drayton-Black Lake project is a district-scale asset with a rich history, but a single company has never operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth. As a result, Heritage Mining is launching the first systematic exploration program that will identify promising deposits throughout the entire area of this historic region from a low-grade high tonnage perspective. CEO Peter Schloo stated in a recent webinar, “Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work.” The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel, and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals. A veteran management team leads Heritage Mining with over 100 years of combined experience in the mining industry. The team has a proven track record and has overseen transactions exceeding CAD$15 billion. In addition, the management team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.

Key Projects Drayton-Black Lake Project

The 14,229-hectare project has received significant historical exploration with over 176 holes drilled that have discovered high-grade gold and copper. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.

Project Highlights: Priority Zones Identified: Heritage Mining has identified four priority gold zones with multiple historic high-grade intersections that will guide future exploration programs. These zones are: Moretti Zone - Samples up to 1,212 g/t gold Split Lake Zone - 0.7m at 14.8 g/t gold Shaft Zone - 2m at 14.5 g/t gold West Zone - Up to 150.86 g/t gold

Over 100 Years of Historical Data: Exploration data from the past century is being compiled to create a greater understanding of the area that will rapidly advance the project by guiding future exploration decisions.

Encouraging Bulk Sampling: Previous bulk samples indicated 8 tonnes at 14 g/t gold and 4 tonnes at 18 g/t gold. Contact Bay Copper-Gold Project

The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurances. Contact Bay is also located in the mining-friendly province of Ontario. The project is in the exploration phase and targets have been identified for exploratory drilling. Project Highlights:

Promising Mineralization Styles: The asset contains a diverse range of mineralizations, including: Northeast - Rock sample assayed 0.40 g/t gold and 0.7% copper, sheared and altered gabbro Northeast – A 1.2-meter chip channel assayed 4.2 g/t Au Platinum and Palladium values up to 0.28g/t

Priority Targets Identified: Heritage Minerals has three priority drill targets, each with high-grade historic drill intersections that warrant additional follow-up.