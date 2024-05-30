Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Newly public AgTech Company shares initial financial reporting and details acquisition of controlling interest in global Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits platform

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. Hempalta's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualifying Transaction

On March 19, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Hempalta Inc. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction constituted the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined by Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange) and was completed according to the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated November 15, 2023, pursuant to which, among other things, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Hempalta Inc. by way of a three-cornered amalgamation with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company: (i) completed a consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share of the Company for every 1.7 pre-consolidation common share of the Company; and (ii) changed its name from "Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd." to "Hempalta Corp.".

Accordingly, the current period and comparative figures in the Financial Statements and MD&A are reflective of Hempalta Corp.'s operating activities, and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 for each of the Company (under its previous name, Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) and Hempalta Inc., which can be found on www.sedarplus.ca

Quarterly Financial Results

The Financial Statements and MD&A represent the initial financial reporting shared for Hempalta Corp.

  • Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $131,486, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was $251,307, a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2023. There increases are due to the Company expanding production of hemp-based commercial and consumer products and expanding its distribution channels.
  • Cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $141,424, a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Cost of sales for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was $276,671, a 42% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Contributing factors to the increased cost of sales were raw material costs, labour costs, cost of freight for goods to retailers, production supplies, and higher maintenance and repair costs.
  • Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $512,461 or $0.01 per share, a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Net loss for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was $1,009,410 or $0.02 per share, a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2023. These increases are primarily based on higher general and administration costs due to the going public process and higher labour costs due to employee additions.
  • Net general and administrative expenses increased 20% and 19% for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023. These increases are primarily due to higher filing and listing fees and accounting and legal costs related to the Transaction as well as higher labour costs due to employee additions.
  • At March 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $2,694,707 and working capital of $2,712,780.

Recent Acquisition of Hemp Carbon Credits Platform

On October 15, 2023, Hempalta Inc. entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the "Strategic Alliance Agreement") with Climafi Limited ("Climafi") and Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), which has developed proprietary methodologies to monitor, report, and verify carbon credits derived from growing and processing industrial hemp. Hempalta Inc. was granted an exclusive ten-year license to commercialize the assets, methodology, and technology owned by HCS, including intellectual property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

On May 1, 2024, further to the Strategic Alliance Agreement, the Company acquired a controlling interest of 50.1% in HCS (the "HCS Transaction"). The HCS Transaction was completed by way of a share purchase agreement dated April 15, 2024 among HCS, Climafi, and the Company. Pursuant to the HCS Transaction, Climafi received: (i) a one-time cash payment of $40,000; and (ii) an aggregate of 12,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), issued to Climafi and its shareholders at a deemed price of $0.16 per Share.

The completion of the HCS Transaction marks a significant milestone in Hempalta's focus on sustainable business practices and is expected to provide the Company with an additional revenue stream to its consumer packaged goods and commercial products divisions.

HCS operates a financial incentive program that rewards industrial hemp farmers on their sustainable carbon farming journey. HCS's work is rooted in their mission to create a positive climate impact for future generations, while continuing to provide the benefits of the added value that comes from processing hemp into a wide array of products.

Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits

As companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint and mitigate climate change, the demand for carbon credits is increasing. Industrial hemp possesses the capacity to absorb substantial amounts of carbon dioxide ("CO2") during its rapid growth cycle. HCS has pioneered the generation of carbon credits derived from the industrial hemp crop life cycle.

HCS's precision quantification methodology leverages cutting-edge remote sensing technology, ensuring the accurate measurement of CO2 removal within the biomass of the industrial hemp crop and associated topsoil. This approach guarantees transparency and integrity in carbon accounting and helps corporate buyers of HCS carbon credits to achieve their sustainability goals. By participating in the Voluntary Carbon Market (the "VCM"), industrial hemp farmers can diversify their revenue streams and make meaningful contributions to climate change mitigation.

HCS was established in 2023 and began monitoring 15 farms, 45 sites, and 1,380 hectares (3,410 acres) in Canada, the United States, Ukraine, and Spain, which resulted in the sequestering and removing of 12,354 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere and creating an equal amount of high-integrity, nature-based carbon removal credits.

For 2024, HCS has signed up 30 farms so far, over 100 sites, and 4,569 hectares (11,290 acres) in Canada, the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal, which is forecast to result in the removal of over 45,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, creating an equal amount of high-integrity, nature-based carbon removal credits which the Company plans to sell through the VCM.

Outlook

Darren Bondar, Hempalta's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our mission at Hempalta is to be at the forefront of the next evolution in agriculture by harnessing the immense potential of industrial hemp. We've been doing this by utilizing advanced agricultural technology to process hemp at scale to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. We've now added a global hemp carbon credit platform that will enable us to seek out new markets worldwide and participate in the growing carbon credit marketplace. We look forward to investors supporting our growth strategy and participating in our publicly traded enterprise."

Investor Updates

Stay updated on Hempalta's ongoing developments and investor announcements by subscribing to our mailing list. Click here to subscribe and join our community as we advance towards a greener future.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is an agricultural technology company focused on harnessing the immense potential of hemp. The Company is pioneering the global hemp carbon credit industry and utilizing advanced agricultural technology to process industrial hemp at scale. Hempalta is the first company in Canada to introduce the creation and sale of hemp carbon removal credits in the Voluntary Carbon Market and offer corporate buyers the opportunity to secure such credits through its controlling interest in Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. Hempalta's products are made from hemp grown sustainably in Alberta and processed using a state-of-the-art processing plant at its production facility in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is led by passionate advocates for industrial hemp who have years of operations, manufacturing, marketing, consumer packaged goods, and retail sales experience. Hempalta has been named a Top 10 Startup by Platform Calgary's Launch Party and recognized as one of the 50 most investable clean technology companies by Foresight Canada. Learn more at www.hempalta.com.

HEMP TO BETTER THE PLANET.™

For more information please contact:

Hempalta Corp.
Darren Bondar
President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@hempalta.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "will", "anticipated", "plans", "forecasted" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the HCS Transaction being expected to provide the Company with an additional revenue stream to its consumer packaged goods and commercial products divisions; the Company's anticipated benefits from the HCS Transaction; the ability of the Company to monetize carbon credits with HCS; the demand for carbon credits increasing; and the forecasted removal of over 45,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere resulting from the farms and sites signed up by HCS so far, the creation of an equal amount of high-integrity, nature-based carbon removal credits, and the plans of the Company to sell such carbon removal credits through the VCM. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic plans and initiatives and the expected benefits therefrom; the anticipated benefits of the HCS Transaction; the ability of farms and sites currently signed up by HCS to grow hemp; and the ability of the Company to sell carbon removal credits through the VCM. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the benefits from the HCS Transaction will not be as anticipated; risks associated with general economic conditions; conditions in the carbon credit markets; adverse industry events; the risk that farms and sites currently signed up by HCS will not grow or be able to grow industrial hemp as anticipated or at all; the risk that the Company may not be able to sell carbon removal credits as anticipated or at all; adverse weather conditions affecting the growth of hemp; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; and the ability of management to execute its business strategy, objectives and plans. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

HempaltaHEMP:CCTSXV:HEMPTech Investing
HEMP:CC
Hempalta
Sign up to get your FREE

Hempalta Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Keep reading...Show less
HEMPALTA Acquires Controlling Interest in Hemp Carbon Standard to Offer Hemp Carbon Credits to Global Markets

HEMPALTA Acquires Controlling Interest in Hemp Carbon Standard to Offer Hemp Carbon Credits to Global Markets

Adding Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits gives Hempalta a sustainable, revenue-generating platform to help customers worldwide decrease their footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated April 15, 2024, the Company has completed its acquisition for the controlling interest of 50.1% of Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed by way of share purchase agreement among HCS, Climafi Limited ("Climafi"), and the Company (the "SPA").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LQWD Technologies and Bitcoin Well Announce Lightning Node Collaboration

LQWD Technologies and Bitcoin Well Announce Lightning Node Collaboration

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - May 30 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a Bitcoin Lightning Network channel collaboration whereby LQWD (TSXV: LQWD ) ; ( OTCQB: LQWDF), a leading Lightning Network infrastructure and liquidity provider will point Lightning Network liquidity to the Bitcoin Well Lightning Node to support routing Bitcoin Well customer payments.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Lightning Network Payments for Canadian Customers

Bitcoin Well Launches Lightning Network Payments for Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 28 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has enabled customer payments via the Lightning Network in Canada. This new feature will enable customers to instantly sell bitcoin via the Lightning Network from any personal Lightning Wallet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Secured Debentures

Forward Water Technologies Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Secured Debentures

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) today announced that it has closed the issuance of the $225,000 of debentures referenced in the Company's press release dated May 14, 2024. The Company issued $100,000 of secured convertible debentures that bear interest at 20% per annum and bear interest at a rate of 20% per annum with such interest to commence 120 days following the execution of the definitive agreement to be entered into in connection with the proposed business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (see the Company's press release dated May 14, 2024) (the "Business Combination") and maturing on the earlier of December 31, 2024 and the closing of the Business Combination. These convertible debentures will convert into units of Forward Water ("Units") concurrently with the completion of the Transaction at a conversion price of $0. 145 per Unit (following the proposed 10 for 1 share consolidation to be completed by the Company in connection with the Business Combination (the "Consolidation")). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Forward Water with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 (following the Consolidation) at any time prior to the third anniversary of the issuance of such warrant. If the Business Combination is not completed the debentures will not be convertible

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record wagering drives 63% revenue growth and 91% increase in gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"In the first quarter we continued our pattern of strong year-over-year growth, highlighted by record total wagers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Our premium customer experience and growing brand awareness are propelling higher player retention, strengthened loyalty and increased player values. These positive trends enable us to spend our marketing dollars more efficiently, contributing to improved operating leverage as the business scales."

Financial highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, was $5.9 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 63% over $3.6 million in Q1 2023.

  • Total Wagers1 at Northstarbets.ca were $218.0 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 56% compared to $140.2 million in Q1 2023.

  • Gross Gaming Revenue1 at NorthStarbets.ca was $7.0 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 59% over $4.4 million in Q1 2023.

  • Gross Margin was $2.2 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 91% over $1.2 million in Q1 2023, and represented approximately 37% of revenue compared to 32% of revenue in Q1 2023.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Notable year-over-year improvements in key performance indicators (KPIs) included a 42% increase in active players, a 9% decline in cost per acquisition of a customer (CPA), and a 54% increase in estimated 12-month player values.

  • Renewed the strategic marketing agreement with Playtech Software Limited, which will contribute services valued at up to $4 million through to October 31, 2024, designed to accelerate player acquisition in Ontario.

  • Secured $3 million of short-term financing to fund the Company's continued growth through an unsecured promissory note to Playtech plc dated April 25, 2024 repayable in one year, or earlier upon completion by the Company of additional financing transactions.

  • Recently celebrated the second anniversary of the NorthStar Bets platform, which launched in Ontario on May 9, 2022. Northstarbets.ca has generated more than $1 billion in total wagers1 in its first two years of operations.

  • Ongoing roll-out of enhancements to the Company's "Sports Insights 2.0" content vertical, an initiative announced in February 2024, with recent additions including player injury reports from industry leader RotoWire and a revised content strategy placing a greater emphasis on casino.

  • Launched the VIP Elite program to help secure the loyalty and satisfaction of our most active players.

  • Introduced branded studios for select live dealer games, prominently showcasing the NorthStar Bets brand and reinforcing the Company's positioning as a premium offering.

  • Continued to strengthen the Casino vertical, which has surpassed 650 games covering all major categories and curated from leading vendors worldwide.

Outlook

"March was the strongest month of Q1, and we have maintained that momentum into the second quarter," said Mr. Moskowitz. "Our team is making regular improvements to our service offering, such as the recent launch of a VIP Elite strategy aimed at the most active players who drive a meaningful share of our results. We have some exciting demand creation activities planned for the coming months along with further innovations to our platform and content. We remain focused on unlocking value for our stakeholders and are excited about the opportunities ahead of us in 2024."

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

NorthStar also announces that Chin Dhushenthen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dhushenthen has held the title of Interim CFO at the Company since November 2023, and previously served as Vice President, Finance and Compliance.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate Chin on his appointment as Chief Financial Officer," said Michael Moskowitz. "Chin has demonstrated strong leadership of the finance team and excellent knowledge of our compliance and financial reporting systems. I look forward to his continued contributions."

Chin Dhushenthen is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 25 years of executive experience across a wide variety of functions including finance, compliance, risk management and technology. Since joining NorthStar in 2021, Mr. Dhushenthen has led the development of the compliance and regulatory reporting functions and been actively involved in the financial reporting process. Prior to NorthStar, Chin spent 13 years in financial leadership roles at CAPREIT, Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing.

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Gross Gaming Revenue" is a non-IFRS financial measure and the term "Total Wagers" is a non-IFRS supplementary financial measure. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q1 2024, the Company reported $7.0 million of Gross Gaming Revenue and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:

Three months endedThree months ended
Mar 31, 
2024		Mar 31, 
2023
$ million$ million
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)7.04.4
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets(1.2)(0.8)
Sub-total Gaming revenue5.83.6
Other revenue from managed services0.1-
Revenue5.93.6

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, gave the following company update:

We have faced several challenges in the last year that began with the construction delays at Fair Oaks and were complicated by ongoing management transition issues (resulting from the passing of our long-term CEO/COO). As a result, we have been unable to raise sufficient capital through our traditional retail sources. We are exploring all strategic options to raise capital and propel the company forward.  We knew that building a team and platform to commercialize our technology would require substantial strategic investment.  We are optimistic about our ongoing conversations with potential clean energy, utility, and agriculture partners, and we have begun raising capital with existing shareholders to fund near-term requirements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 22, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Hempalta
Sign up to get your FREE

Hempalta Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Related News

Uranium Investing

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Base Metals Investing

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Battery Metals Investing

Fuse Battery Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

×