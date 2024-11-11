Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prospech Limited

Heavy REEs Terbium and Dysprosium from Korsnäs

Prospech Limited (ASX: PRS, Prospech or the Company) is pleased to announce further assay results from the ongoing program of sampling and assaying of the historic Korsnäs drill core from holes completed in the 1950s, 60s and early 70s.

A total of 307 samples from 25 holes are reported.

  • Further impressive assay results received from 307 samples, 25 historical drill holes
  • Assays include heavy REEs (Terbium (Tb) and Dysprosium (Dy)) results up to 86 ppm and 313.4 ppm respectively
  • Numerous high grade and broad REE intersections are reported, such as:
    • KR-272: 11.4m @ 13,383 ppm TREO1 from 102.7 (NdPrO2 3,982 ppm)
      Including4.0m @ 32,831 ppm TREO from 106.7m
      (40.9 ppm Tb4O7; 227.4 ppm Dy2O3; 9,943 ppm NdPrO)
    • SO-187: 17.4m @ 9,798 ppm TREO from 0.0m (NdPrO 3,087 ppm)
      Including3.0m @ 48,465 ppm TREO from 11.4m
      (86.0 ppm Tb4O7; 313.4 ppm Dy2O3; 15,557 ppm NdPrO)
  • The tables of REE Mineralised Zones >1,000 ppm TREO (in the announcement below) detail many more results worthy of attention

Prospech Managing Director, Jason Beckon, commented:

"Korsnäs keeps delivering standout results, with recent recognition of high grade zones rich in critical Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs) like dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

While Korsnäs is primarily a carbonatite-associated deposit known for valuable magnet REEs such as neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), the presence of significant Dy and Tb mineralisation is a major advantage. These heavy REEs are crucial for producing high strength magnets which hold up under high temperatures and perform reliably in demanding applications like electric vehicles, wind turbines and high-efficiency motors.

With current supply disruptions in China, securing a stable source of these materials is more important than ever. Prospech is looking to meet this need, positioning itself as a dependable future supplier of magnet critical HREEs. Our commitment to thoroughly assessing these enriched zones at Korsnäs reflects our confidence in the project’s potential and our determination to support the growing global demand for sustainable energy technologies. By developing Korsnäs as a secure supply source, we are not just meeting immediate industry needs; we’re playing a key role in strengthening the resilience of global rare earth supply chains for the long term."

Initially developed as a lead mine, the Korsnäs project also hosts extensive rare earth element (REE) zones, which remain open both along strike and at depth. The site features a series of layered carbonatite zones, each up to 20 metres thick and separated by 50 to 100 metres along the strike. These REE enriched zones correlate with gravity anomalies, represented as orange ellipses on the included plan. So far, five such anomalies have been identified, extending over a strike length of more than 5 kilometres.

Focusing on REE mineralisation, the Company has conducted a comprehensive REE sampling program on the historic Korsnäs core stored by GTK at their data facility. Assay results have been reported in ASX announcements on 11 May 2023, 14 June 2023, 5 September 2023, 24 October 2023, 21 November 2023, 12 December 2023, 16 January 2024, 5 February 2024, 26 March 2024, 4 July 2024 and 4 November 2024.

Map showing the locations of drilling at Korsnäs. Newly reported holes are marked with red circles, previously reported holes with additional new assays are represented by blue triangles. Gravity-low anomalies are indicated by orange ellipses.

Presented below are two tables of assay intersections from the latest batch. The first table lists intersections from newly assayed holes that have not been reported before. The second table (in two parts) includes intersections from previously reported holes, now updated with additional assays from the margins of mineralised zones.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Prospech Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Equinox Resources Limited

Ultra-High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce reconnaissance assay results from its maiden exploration program at the Alturas Antimony project within British Columbia, Canada. The company has increased its total land holding interests to 6.31km2 on the Alturas project.

Keep reading...Show less
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its two-pronged diamond core programme for the recently acquired Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has been completed. Woomera was able to complete the program in less than four weeks, with all drillholes reaching proposed target depths. In total 16 holes were completed for 2516.4m (Refer to Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Trump campaign flag.

US Indexes Reach Fresh Highs as Trump Secures Election Win

Key US indexes hit new records following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Trump’s campaign, which focused on reviving traditional industries and reinforcing tariffs, suggests a shift in economic priorities that investors in the US and elsewhere are now trying to assess.

Immediate reactions were seen across various asset classes on Wednesday (November 6), including American indexes and equities, the US dollar, cryptocurrencies and commodities.

Keep reading...Show less
King River Resources Limited

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

King River Resources Ltd (ASX: KRR) is pleased to provide the following update on results for the 2024 drilling at Kurundi Main prospect. Drilling focused on extending previously discovered high grade gold mineralisation (reported in 2022) and testing alternative structural positions identified in detailed drone magnetics completed in 2023 (KRR ASX: 28 June 2024). Significant results have been returned (Figure 1) including the discovery of a new high grade gold zone 250m south of the central main workings with best result of:

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Exploration Program Commences at Virka

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Virka project (the “Project” or “Virka”) following execution of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia.

Keep reading...Show less
Grid with decarbonization imagery over forest.

Report: Mining Industry Sees Path to Decarbonization Through Existing Technologies

A recent report from ABB (STO:ABB) reveals that mining leaders are growing increasingly confident that the industry can decarbonize significantly using existing technologies.

For the report, titled "Mining’s Moment," the Swiss electrification and automation firm surveyed 412 mining leaders from 18 countries, asking for their perspectives on the future of the industry through 2050.

As mentioned, a key insight established by the report is the belief that substantial progress can be achieved without waiting for new innovations, an idea 70 percent of the participants agreed with.

Keep reading...Show less

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV

Nevada Lithium Significantly Increases the Size and Grade of Lower Zone Inferred Mineral Resources at Bonnie Claire to 25.634 Mt LCE at 3,085 ppm Li. Reports Maiden Indicated Resources of 5.167 Mt LCE at 3,519 ppm Li and 2.318 Mt B at 8,404 ppm Boron

