Hallador Energy Company Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Conference Call for March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Hallador Energy Company Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Conference Call for March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Hallador's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at HNRG@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hallador Energy CompanyHNRGnasdaq:hnrgindustrial metals investing
HNRG
The Conversation (0)
Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company

Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

agriculture investing

Trading Halt