Hallador Energy Company Schedules First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Hallador's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at HNRG@elevate-ir.com.
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 8503380
Live webcast registration link: here
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.
About Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com